Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

1(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • A maple flavour blend of fruit syrup and maple syrup
  • 45% less sugar*
  • *45% less sugar compared to white granulated sugar per 100g
  • For strawberries, ice cream, porridge and salmon. Sponge cakes, pancakes, milkshakes and gammon.
  • Liberating sweetness
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180ml

Information

Ingredients

Carob Fruit Syrup (72%) [Carob, Apple, Grape], Maple Syrup (27%), Natural Flavouring, Colour: Plain Caramel

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

180ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 100ml
Energy 1156kJ/272kcal1537kJ/362kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 67g89g
of which sugars*55g73g
Protein <0.5g0.6g
Salt 0.13g0.17g
*45% less sugar compared to white granulated sugar per 100g--

6 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

27% maple syrup, 100% nasty.

1 stars

It's not actually maple syrup so 1 star.

This is not maple syrup and it's horrible.

1 stars

It's not maple syrup. It may contain maple syrup, but it doesn't taste anything like it. I'm not fussy, but this is horrible. Don't buy this. I can't state this strongly enough, do not buy this product.

Guess what, it’s not maple syrup 🍁

1 stars

It isn’t maple syrup - mostly carob syrup which I can’t eat

It's NOT maple syrup!

1 stars

It's NOT maple syrup!

Why is this called "Maple syrup" when it only cont

1 stars

Why is this called "Maple syrup" when it only contains 27% maple syrup ? Very misleading.

Tastes nothing like maple syrup

1 stars

Don’t know wether I had a bad batch but it literally just tasted like honey

