Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

27% maple syrup, 100% nasty.
It's not actually maple syrup so 1 star.
This is not maple syrup and it's horrible.
It's not maple syrup. It may contain maple syrup, but it doesn't taste anything like it. I'm not fussy, but this is horrible. Don't buy this. I can't state this strongly enough, do not buy this product.
Guess what, it’s not maple syrup 🍁
It isn’t maple syrup - mostly carob syrup which I can’t eat
It's NOT maple syrup!
It's NOT maple syrup!
Why is this called "Maple syrup" when it only cont
Why is this called "Maple syrup" when it only contains 27% maple syrup ? Very misleading.
Tastes nothing like maple syrup
Don’t know wether I had a bad batch but it literally just tasted like honey