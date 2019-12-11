Old El Paso Corn Tortillas 335G

Too sweet
If you're looking for a sweet taste in your tortillas then these are okay but I don't like sweet taste in savoury products so I found these two sweet and couldn't eat them. I won't be buying them again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222 kJ / 289 kcal
Corn Flour (27%), Water, Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acid: Citric Acid
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Made in Spain
335g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Each tortilla (42g) as sold contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1222 kJ / 289 kcal
|512 kJ / 121 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|4.8 g
|2.0 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|51.8 g
|21.7 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|4.4 g
|1.8 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|1.0 g
|-
|Protein
|8.5 g
|3.6 g
|7%
|Salt
|0.95 g
|0.40 g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
