By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Corn Tortillas 335G

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Old El Paso Corn Tortillas 335G
£ 1.65
£0.49/100g

Offer

Each tortilla (42g) as sold contains:
  • Energy512 kJ 121 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3 g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8 g
    2%
  • Salt0.40 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1222 kJ / 289 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Corn Tortillas
  • Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
  • Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
  • Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
  • Corn Tortillas have been a staple in Mexican cooking for generations. Our Super Soft Corn Tortillas are inspired by the vibrant streets of Mexico. Made from fresh pressed dough balls and oven baked until soft and toasty, they have deliciously rustic flavour and are perfect for chicken enchiladas or cheesy quesadillas.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% sunflower oil
  • Perfect for enchiladas
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flour (27%), Water, Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

335g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach tortilla (42g) as sold contains:%*
Energy 1222 kJ / 289 kcal512 kJ / 121 kcal6%
Fat 4.8 g2.0 g3%
of which saturates 0.7 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrate 51.8 g21.7 g8%
of which sugars 4.4 g1.8 g2%
Fibre 2.4 g1.0 g-
Protein 8.5 g3.6 g7%
Salt 0.95 g0.40 g7%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Too sweet

2 stars

If you're looking for a sweet taste in your tortillas then these are okay but I don't like sweet taste in savoury products so I found these two sweet and couldn't eat them. I won't be buying them again.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Tesco Black Beans 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here