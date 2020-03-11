By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Apple Crisps 12G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 0.60
£50.00/kg

Product Description

  • Bite-sized crunchy slices of real apple
  • When my kids were little I always looked out for new snacks that they would love munching.
  • So at Kiddylicious I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
  • When I discovered these amazing fruit crisps I thought 'wow'. 1 bag is equivalent to 1 apple. Fantastic! We take the finest apples, carefully take out the pips, then slice and crisp them in a special way to create a crunchy melt-in-the-mouth fruit snack.
  • Kids love them and grown-ups can't resist nibbling a few too!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere to keep them crispy.
  • It's delicious
  • 1 of 5-a-day
  • Suitable for ages 12 months+ to grown ups
  • Packed with real fruit
  • No wheat, gluten, dairy, nuts, seeds or egg
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.012KG
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Apple Slices (79%), Palm Oil, A Sprinkle of Maltose

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened eat them all up!

Produce of

Kiddylicious Apple Crisps are lovingly made in China

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Apple Crisps are specifically developed for children from 12 months.
  • Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,

Return to

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g bag
Energy (kJ)2077249
Energy (kcal)49760
Fat (g)25.63.1
(of which saturates) (g)11.51.4
Carbohydrate (g)69.38.3
(of which sugars) (g)*47.35.7
Fibre (g)8.01.0
Protein (g)1.5<0.5
Salt (g)0.220.03
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

Safety information

View more safety information

