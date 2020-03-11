Kiddylicious Apple Crisps 12G

Product Description
- Bite-sized crunchy slices of real apple
- When my kids were little I always looked out for new snacks that they would love munching.
- So at Kiddylicious I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- When I discovered these amazing fruit crisps I thought 'wow'. 1 bag is equivalent to 1 apple. Fantastic! We take the finest apples, carefully take out the pips, then slice and crisp them in a special way to create a crunchy melt-in-the-mouth fruit snack.
- Kids love them and grown-ups can't resist nibbling a few too!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere to keep them crispy.
- It's delicious
- 1 of 5-a-day
- Suitable for ages 12 months+ to grown ups
- Packed with real fruit
- No wheat, gluten, dairy, nuts, seeds or egg
- No added sugar or salt
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.012KG
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Apple Slices (79%), Palm Oil, A Sprinkle of Maltose
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened eat them all up!
Produce of
Kiddylicious Apple Crisps are lovingly made in China
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Apple Crisps are specifically developed for children from 12 months.
- Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
- UK.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|2077
|249
|Energy (kcal)
|497
|60
|Fat (g)
|25.6
|3.1
|(of which saturates) (g)
|11.5
|1.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|69.3
|8.3
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|47.3
|5.7
|Fibre (g)
|8.0
|1.0
|Protein (g)
|1.5
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.22
|0.03
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
|-
|-
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Apple Crisps are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020