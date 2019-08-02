Tesco Shredless Orange Marmalade 454G

Dead ant in marmalade!!
Usually I would give 5 stars, however on this occasion I opened a fresh jar and to my horror found a dead ant encased within the marmalade.
Very nice thank you.
A very pleasant taste of oranges.
love it
I buy this marmalade all the time love it
Really sweet and strong orange flavour, just how I like it, perfect
I started buying this and now I'm totally addicted to it, only trouble is I get through it too quickly, I'll have to buy two jars a week instead of one, yummy.
Ready shreddy gone!
Not a shred in sight - classic marmalade!
Great value
I've bought this a few times now and found it to be great tasting and excellent value for money. I hate the peel in marmalade thick or thin so this shredless is fabulous it has all the greatness of marmalade without the shreds. I love it
Excellent flavour, Easy to get out of the pot
Really good value if you want a good Jam butty
Tasty and smooth
I buy this item often, pleased with it....especially being Shredless.
Great taste
our favourite marmalade.closely followed by tesco shredless Lemon and Lime. good value too thank you
Taste brilliant.
I buy this on a regular basis as the taste is good at a very good price. I would recommend buying it.