Tesco Shredless Orange Marmalade 454G

£ 0.60
£0.13/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy167kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  Shredless orange marmalade.
  • Tesco shredless orange marmalade WITH SPANISH ORANGES Blended smooth for a vibrant, warming flavour
  WITH SPANISH ORANGES Blended smooth for a vibrant, warming flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Orange, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Orange Peel Extract, Orange Oil, Caramelised Sugar.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1110kJ / 261kcal167kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.9g9.7g
Sugars51.9g7.8g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Dead ant in marmalade!!

1 stars

Usually I would give 5 stars, however on this occasion I opened a fresh jar and to my horror found a dead ant encased within the marmalade.

Very nice thank you.

5 stars

A very pleasant taste of oranges.

love it

5 stars

I buy this marmalade all the time love it

Really sweet and strong orange flavour, just how I like it, perfect

5 stars

I started buying this and now I'm totally addicted to it, only trouble is I get through it too quickly, I'll have to buy two jars a week instead of one, yummy.

Ready shreddy gone!

5 stars

Not a shred in sight - classic marmalade!

Great value

5 stars

I've bought this a few times now and found it to be great tasting and excellent value for money. I hate the peel in marmalade thick or thin so this shredless is fabulous it has all the greatness of marmalade without the shreds. I love it

Excellent flavour, Easy to get out of the pot

4 stars

Really good value if you want a good Jam butty

Tasty and smooth

4 stars

I buy this item often, pleased with it....especially being Shredless.

Great taste

5 stars

our favourite marmalade.closely followed by tesco shredless Lemon and Lime. good value too thank you

Taste brilliant.

5 stars

I buy this on a regular basis as the taste is good at a very good price. I would recommend buying it.

