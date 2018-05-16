Tesco 32 Profiterole Stack

- Energy1143kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat20.6g29%
- Saturates10.5g53%
- Sugars13.0g14%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal
Product Description
- 32 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream, covered in Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with white chocolate stars.
- British Cream Cream filled choux covered in a rich Belgian chocolate sauce Inspired by tradition French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy profiterole.
- British cream
- Cream-filled choux covered in a rich Belgian chocolate sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (41%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, Dextrose, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
32 x Profiterole Stack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (70g)
|Energy
|1633kJ / 393kcal
|1143kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|29.4g
|20.6g
|Saturates
|14.9g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
