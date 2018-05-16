By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 32 Profiterole Stack

Tesco 32 Profiterole Stack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.16/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

1/10 of a pack
  • Energy1143kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • 32 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream, covered in Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with white chocolate stars.
  • British Cream Cream filled choux covered in a rich Belgian chocolate sauce Inspired by tradition French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy profiterole.
  • British cream
  • Cream-filled choux covered in a rich Belgian chocolate sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (41%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, Dextrose, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

32 x Profiterole Stack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (70g)
Energy1633kJ / 393kcal1143kJ / 275kcal
Fat29.4g20.6g
Saturates14.9g10.5g
Carbohydrate25.7g18.0g
Sugars18.6g13.0g
Fibre2.2g1.6g
Protein5.2g3.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

