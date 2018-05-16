Old El Paso Roasted Tomato Pepper Fajita Spice Mix 30G

- Energy51 kJ 12 kcal<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1360 kJ / 323 kcal
Product Description
- Spice Mix For Roasted Tomato & Pepper Fajitas
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are the perfect addition to your meat or vegetables to create the ultimate Mexican meal
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are quick and easy to use- great for making your Mexican Fajitas or Tacos burst with flavour
- Try our great range of Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes for Fajitas-Smoky BBQ, Crispy Chicken, Garlic and Paprika or Chili!
- Our Seasoning Mix for Roasted Tomato and Pepper Fajitas brings the flavours inspired by the bustling streets of Mexico to your table with that extra sprinkle of spice! Soft, Flour Tortillas filled with tender strips of chicken, crunchy peppers and onions mixed with our warming Tomato and Pepper Seasoning Mix. Top it all off with a dollop of tangy, Spicy Tomato and Pepper Salsa. A Mexican Fiesta with a kick!
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Vegetables: Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Red Pepper (2%), Roasted Tomato Powder (2%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Spices (8%) (Black Pepper, Cumin, Paprika), Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands
Number of uses
Contains at least 8 portions
Name and address
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 636,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of pack (3.7g) contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1360 kJ / 323 kcal
|51 kJ / 12 kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|5.0 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|0.0 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|57.0 g
|2.1 g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|35.0 g
|1.3 g
|1%
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|0.2 g
|-
|Protein
|9.2 g
|0.3 g
|<1%
|Salt
|12.00 g
|0.45 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
