Tesco Mixed Sized Free Range Eggs 15 Pack

Good tasty fresh eggs.
Been buying these for years. Yes sizes vary, but these always seem to be fresh... with a big mound of white...not thin and runny. Yolks have good flavour too. In fact the smaller they are the tastier they seem to be.
"Mixed" = mostly small, some medium
Lol the "mixed sized" thing is kind of a trick. You'd imagine they'd be some small, some medium, some large. NOPE. All small or medium. So I guess that's *technically* mixed size, but it's mainly a trick to get rid of their smaller eggs, I feel. The eggs themselves tasted fine. But I don't like this weird marketing strategy from Tesco. Won't be buying these ones again.
Small eggs only, not mixed size
I stopped buying these eggs since I started getting only small ones. I complained couple of times but were keep getting small eggs rather than mixed size.
Good value for free range.
Terrible quality
Every egg shell was so thin they broke as I tried to lift them out of the box. I was using these for everyday. Breakfasts, cakes, etc
I buy these regular and they are usually a good mix of sizes. However the last time I ordered them all the eggs where small? Hopefully this was just a one off as they are good value
Baker's dozen plus two eggs
Not sure if these are tremendously good value as without a measure I can't tell accurately the number of large eggs to the number of medium eggs in the pack. I suppose I could wait for a rainy day and spend some time doing a comparison of weights but hey life can be too short to weigh eggs -sometimes. Do check the eggs before buying there is a surprisingly high proportion of cracked ones in the system. Strange isn't it, we can send rockets to Mars but...
Its like a box of chocolates...
I always add this eggs to my weekly shopping. However, its mixed sized eggs - sometimes it is full of large/medium eggs, sometimes its full of small eggs. You never know which one you will get.
Eggcellent
I’ve brought these twice now in my monthly shops the eggs are never ridiculously small and at priced at an affordable rate!