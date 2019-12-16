By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Sized Free Range Eggs 15 Pack

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Sized Free Range Eggs 15 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.13/each
  • Energy258kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Mixed weight class A free range eggs.
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Scottish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

15 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal258kJ / 62kcal
Fat9.0g4.2g
Saturates2.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g5.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Good tasty fresh eggs.

5 stars

Been buying these for years. Yes sizes vary, but these always seem to be fresh... with a big mound of white...not thin and runny. Yolks have good flavour too. In fact the smaller they are the tastier they seem to be.

"Mixed" = mostly small, some medium

2 stars

Lol the "mixed sized" thing is kind of a trick. You'd imagine they'd be some small, some medium, some large. NOPE. All small or medium. So I guess that's *technically* mixed size, but it's mainly a trick to get rid of their smaller eggs, I feel. The eggs themselves tasted fine. But I don't like this weird marketing strategy from Tesco. Won't be buying these ones again.

Small eggs only, not mixed size

1 stars

I stopped buying these eggs since I started getting only small ones. I complained couple of times but were keep getting small eggs rather than mixed size.

Good value for free range.

5 stars

Good value for free range.

Terrible quality

1 stars

Every egg shell was so thin they broke as I tried to lift them out of the box. I was using these for everyday. Breakfasts, cakes, etc

I buy these regular and they are usually a good mi

3 stars

I buy these regular and they are usually a good mix of sizes. However the last time I ordered them all the eggs where small? Hopefully this was just a one off as they are good value

Baker's dozen plus two eggs

4 stars

Not sure if these are tremendously good value as without a measure I can't tell accurately the number of large eggs to the number of medium eggs in the pack. I suppose I could wait for a rainy day and spend some time doing a comparison of weights but hey life can be too short to weigh eggs -sometimes. Do check the eggs before buying there is a surprisingly high proportion of cracked ones in the system. Strange isn't it, we can send rockets to Mars but...

Its like a box of chocolates...

4 stars

I always add this eggs to my weekly shopping. However, its mixed sized eggs - sometimes it is full of large/medium eggs, sometimes its full of small eggs. You never know which one you will get.

Eggcellent

5 stars

I’ve brought these twice now in my monthly shops the eggs are never ridiculously small and at priced at an affordable rate!

