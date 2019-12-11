Rubicon Guava Juice Drink 1 Litre
- Energy162kJ 38kcal2%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.5g<1%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Guava Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
- Not only a treat for your taste buds, Guavas have the most unique smell out there - no other fruit is quite like it.
- Introducing our New Range:
- Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
- NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
- Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
- *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
- **contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit juice
- Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
- Still exotic Guava fruit drink made from the finest hand picked, pear-shaped, pink Guavas, now with half the sugar
- What is a Guava you say? It is a delicious, sweet, distinctive fruit that will knock your flip flops off, that's what
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Guava Puree (18%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Malic Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Recycling info
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
- We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
- Freepost reference applicable to UK customers only.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|81kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
