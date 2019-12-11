Rubicon Pomegranate Juice Drink 1Ltr
Product Description
- Pomegranate Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Bursting with delicious fruity flavour, pomegranates are considered a superfruit and why wouldn't they be with all the vitamin goodness they provide (vitamins A, C and E!). So sit back, relax and enjoy the tastyness that is Rubicon Pomegranate.
- Introducing our New Range:
- Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
- NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
- Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
- *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
- **contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit juice
- Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
- Still exotic Pomegranate fruit drink made from the finest hand picked pomegranates for a tart, sweet flavour and now with half the sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 28% (Pomegranate 23%, Aronia 5%), Sugar, Flavourings, Acid (Malic Acid), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Before Use
- Best Served Chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
- We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
- rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
- Freepost reference applicable to UK customers only.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|93kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
