Rubicon Pomegranate Juice Drink 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Each 200ml serving‡ contains
  • Energy185kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.5g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Pomegranate Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Bursting with delicious fruity flavour, pomegranates are considered a superfruit and why wouldn't they be with all the vitamin goodness they provide (vitamins A, C and E!). So sit back, relax and enjoy the tastyness that is Rubicon Pomegranate.
  • Introducing our New Range:
  • Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
  • NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
  • **contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit juice
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Still exotic Pomegranate fruit drink made from the finest hand picked pomegranates for a tart, sweet flavour and now with half the sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 28% (Pomegranate 23%, Aronia 5%), Sugar, Flavourings, Acid (Malic Acid), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Before Use
  • Best Served Chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • Or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 93kJ / 22kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 5.3g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

