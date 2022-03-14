We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

B1955 Finest Pork Fillet Medallions 300G

B1955 Finest Pork Fillet Medallions 300G
£3.90
£13.00/kg

Per 150g

Energy
660kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

low

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Outdoor bred pork fillet medallions.
  • The Tesco Finest outdoor bred pork comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
  • Prime Cut Outdoor Bred A lean cut of pork selected for its tenderness
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Brush each side of the medallions with oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place in a pre-heated pan over medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn once. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy440kJ / 104kcal660kJ / 156kcal
Fat2.1g3.2g
Saturates0.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.3g32.0g
Salt0.30g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

8 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Delicious - Would Recommend!

5 stars

We oven cook ours for 20 minutes at 190 degrees C and they are delicious :-)

Nothing fine or vaguely deserving of a medal here.

1 stars

Nothing fine or vaguely deserving of a medal here. I followed all the expected cooking guidelines - room temp, pat dry, season with pepper at beginning (not salt, this extracts all the natural juices & dries meat out, ok @ end of cooking). Was still dense, chewy bland - very disappointed.

Absolutely dreadful unable to eat as so tough. Coo

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful unable to eat as so tough. Cooked exactly as recommended. Will not buy again.

Don't bother to buy this item

1 stars

Very poor quality considering this should be the most tender cut of all. The meat was tough.

Perfectly fine

5 stars

Perfectly soft and not chewy at all when cooked properly: pan-fried at 54-56 degree C. Great with a mushroom and/or peppercorn sauce. Ordered dozens of these packs over the past few years and they always turn out great. Just don't overcook them, otherwise, they become tough, like any other pork meat.

Far from Finest

1 stars

Looked forward to these for an evening meal only to be deeply disappointed. They may have looked nicely packaged, but that's about it. Talk about tough to eat, they were impossible to chew and in the end the only way to consume them was by cutting them into bite sized pieces and swallowing them. Considering they're supposed to be the best of Tesco's brands shall not be buying them again.

Not worth the money

1 stars

I admit to oven cooking and not pan frying, so trying to be healthy, but very tough and chewy, certainly not worth the money.

Tough and inedible

1 stars

Tough and inedible

