B1955 Finest Pork Fillet Medallions 300G

Delicious - Would Recommend!
We oven cook ours for 20 minutes at 190 degrees C and they are delicious :-)
Nothing fine or vaguely deserving of a medal here. I followed all the expected cooking guidelines - room temp, pat dry, season with pepper at beginning (not salt, this extracts all the natural juices & dries meat out, ok @ end of cooking). Was still dense, chewy bland - very disappointed.
Absolutely dreadful unable to eat as so tough. Cooked exactly as recommended. Will not buy again.
Very poor quality considering this should be the most tender cut of all. The meat was tough.
Perfectly soft and not chewy at all when cooked properly: pan-fried at 54-56 degree C. Great with a mushroom and/or peppercorn sauce. Ordered dozens of these packs over the past few years and they always turn out great. Just don't overcook them, otherwise, they become tough, like any other pork meat.
Looked forward to these for an evening meal only to be deeply disappointed. They may have looked nicely packaged, but that's about it. Talk about tough to eat, they were impossible to chew and in the end the only way to consume them was by cutting them into bite sized pieces and swallowing them. Considering they're supposed to be the best of Tesco's brands shall not be buying them again.
I admit to oven cooking and not pan frying, so trying to be healthy, but very tough and chewy, certainly not worth the money.
Tough and inedible