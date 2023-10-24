Rimmel New Stay Matte Pressed Powder Pnk Blosso Controls shine to up to 12 hours Natural matt finish in Pink Blossom shade Suitable for all skin types

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you our cult-classic Stay Matte Pressed Powder. Made to give you the perfect lightweight, mattifying and long-lasting coverage that will bring the beauty of your skin to life. It blends flawlessly for a natural-looking matte finish. Simple formula enriched with minerals and powders, it is free of fragrance, oil and parabens. It's great for all skin types! This feather-light, mattifying face powder doesn't feel heavy or greasy and delivers 6-hour shine control. Live the London Look.

Long-lasting pressed powder Up to 6 hours of shine control Glides over pores and imperfections Contains natural minerals and powders

Pack size: 14G

Ingredients

Talc, Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Polyethylene, Petrolatum, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Polybutene, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylparaben, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Propylparaben, Zinc Oxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis, Polysorbate 20, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Butylparaben, [May contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

14g

Preparation and Usage