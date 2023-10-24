We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel New Stay Matte Pressed Powder Pnk Blosso

£5.00

£3.57/10g

Rimmel New Stay Matte Pressed Powder Pnk BlossoControls shine to up to 12 hours Natural matt finish in Pink Blossom shade Suitable for all skin types
Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you our cult-classic Stay Matte Pressed Powder. Made to give you the perfect lightweight, mattifying and long-lasting coverage that will bring the beauty of your skin to life. It blends flawlessly for a natural-looking matte finish. Simple formula enriched with minerals and powders, it is free of fragrance, oil and parabens. It's great for all skin types! This feather-light, mattifying face powder doesn't feel heavy or greasy and delivers 6-hour shine control. Live the London Look.
Long-lasting pressed powderUp to 6 hours of shine controlGlides over pores and imperfectionsContains natural minerals and powders
Pack size: 14G

Ingredients

Talc, Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Polyethylene, Petrolatum, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Polybutene, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylparaben, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Propylparaben, Zinc Oxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis, Polysorbate 20, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Butylparaben, [May contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

14g

Preparation and Usage

Ready for a powder that delivers 6 hour shine control? To get the most out of Stay Matte Powder, follow these steps…Step 1: After applying foundation, dust Stay Matte Pressed Powder onto your t-zone to prevent shine.Step 2: To lock down your makeup look, lightly sweep over cheeks and chin, too.

