Rimmel New Stay Matte Pressed Powder Peach Glow Natural shine control with natural minerals Helps minimize the appearance of pores Lasts for up to 5 hours

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you our cult-classic Stay Matte Pressed Powder. Made to give you the perfect lightweight, mattifying and long-lasting coverage that will bring the beauty of your skin to life. It blends flawlessly for a natural-looking matte finish. Simple formula enriched with minerals and powders, it is free of fragrance, oil and parabens. It's great for all skin types! This feather-light, mattifying face powder doesn't feel heavy or greasy and delivers 6-hour shine control. Live the London Look.

Long-lasting pressed powder Up to 6 hours of shine control Glides over pores and imperfections Contains natural minerals and powders

Pack size: 14G

Ingredients

Talc, Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Polyethylene, Petrolatum, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Polybutene, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylparaben, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Propylparaben, Zinc Oxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis, Polysorbate 20, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Butylparaben, [May contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

14g

Preparation and Usage