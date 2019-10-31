By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nomadic Biogreen Mango Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml

2.5(3)Write a review
Nomadic Biogreen Mango Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml
£ 1.60
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango Lassi Exotic Yogurt Drink
  • A delicate and smooth Asian inspired yogurt drink. Made with luscious Alphonso mangoes, it's perfect for drinking any time of day, or in the calm of the evening.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Mango Compote (Alphonso Mango Puree (4.2%), Sugar, Water, Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Colour: Carotene, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1°C-5°C & enjoy within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 284kJ / 67kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 11g
of which sugars 9.6g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 3.1g
Salt 0.10g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This doesn't taste anything like mango lassi. This

2 stars

This doesn't taste anything like mango lassi. This is basically a yogurt drink with a hint mango.

Delicious drink

5 stars

For all Mango lovers this drink is very nice. I would recommend this flavour. Looking to try other flavours.

Horrible taste

1 stars

Horrible horrible taste. If you know how mango lassi tastes you will give this lassi 1 out of 10. This is taste like sugar free mango flavoured low fat yogurt drink not mango lassi. So plz kindly change the name. If don’t know how mango lassi taste like check pakeeza mango lassi or check youtube for recipe and make one. I grantee you will never buy this biogreen yogurt drink promoting as mango lassi.

