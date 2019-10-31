Nomadic Biogreen Mango Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml

This doesn't taste anything like mango lassi. This
This doesn't taste anything like mango lassi. This is basically a yogurt drink with a hint mango.
Delicious drink
For all Mango lovers this drink is very nice. I would recommend this flavour. Looking to try other flavours.
Horrible taste
Horrible horrible taste. If you know how mango lassi tastes you will give this lassi 1 out of 10. This is taste like sugar free mango flavoured low fat yogurt drink not mango lassi. So plz kindly change the name. If don’t know how mango lassi taste like check pakeeza mango lassi or check youtube for recipe and make one. I grantee you will never buy this biogreen yogurt drink promoting as mango lassi.