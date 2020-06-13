Chambord Raspberry Liqueur 20Cl

Disappointing
This was very disappointing. It is very watery, infact it tasted like coloured water. It might be OK if you are makiing a raspberry pudding of some kind, but not what I expect from a liqueur.
Smells good!
This is fairly small, but the price is reasonable. Put a dash of this in the bottom of your flute glass and top up with prosecco for a nice cocktail!
The perfect addition to the perfect evening!
This quaint little raspberry liqueur enhances everyones favourite prosecco! A wonderful tipple for the festive season. Enjoy!
Good deal yasss
