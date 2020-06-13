By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chambord Raspberry Liqueur 20Cl

4.2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Chambord Raspberry Liqueur 20Cl
£ 8.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • What it is
  • Chambord is a delicious and premium French Black Raspberry Liqueur made from the finest red and black raspberries. The decadent liqueur was inspired by French royalty to commemorate their visits to the Loire Valley in the 17th century.
  • Unique atributes of the liquid
  • Chambord liqueur is an infusion of the world's finest red and black raspberries, Madagascan vanilla and XO cognac.
  • How it is made/ where has it been made
  • This black raspberry liqueur is crafted in the province of Chambord, at the site of a real French château just 2 hours south of Paris, with the finest ingredients.
  • After weeks of double fruit infusion, the fruit is delicately pressed to capture the natural juices and give Chambord its rich, silky, texture.
  • The raspberry extract is then married with the French cognac, Madagascan vanilla and other fragrant herbs.
  • Finally, the Master Blender balances the flavour profile of the fruit infusion to ensure the character of product is worthy of bearing the Chambord name.
  • How it tastes
  • Textural and complex. Sharp honey notes mingle with fresh berry fruit, backed by a creamy vanilla presence.
  • Best way to taste product
  • Colour: Deep berry
  • Nose: Full of rich, creamy vanilla and sharp honey notes, layered between subtle rich raspberry notes.
  • Finish: Rich and full of lingering fruit.
  • Chambord does NOT contain any of the below:
  • Cereals with gluten (wheat, rye, barley, oats, etc.) and products made from these cereals
  • Crustaceans and products made from crustaceans
  • Eggs and products made from eggs
  • Fish and product made from fish
  • Soya and product made from soya
  • Milk and product made from milk (lactose included)
  • Nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashew nuts, pecan nuts, macadamia nuts, brazil nuts, pistachio) and products made from these nuts
  • Celery and products made from celery
  • Mustard and products made from mustard
  • Sesame seeds and products made from sesame seeds
  • Peanuts and products made from peanuts
  • Chambord is gluten-free. There is currently no validated test to verify the gluten content (or absence thereof) in fermented products. We therefore encourage you to consult with your personal physician should you have sensitivity to gluten.
  • Chambord is Kosher certified.
  • Chambord is suitable for vegetarians
  • Chambord is NOT suitable for vegans.
  • 20cl bottle, 8 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • 3.3 UK Units per bottle
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Drink Responsibly
  • The San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2015: Silver Medal
  • Pack size: 20CL

Information

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

16.5% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve suggestion:
  • Chambord Royale
  • Add one part Chambord to your favourite fizz
  • Serve suggestion:
  • Chambord Spritz
  • Pour 2 parts of Chambord and 5 parts of dry white wine or processo over ice and top with soda

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottle by:
  • Chambord Distillery,
  • 41700 Cour Cheverny,
  • France.
  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • www.chambordchannel.com

Net Contents

20cl

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing

2 stars

This was very disappointing. It is very watery, infact it tasted like coloured water. It might be OK if you are makiing a raspberry pudding of some kind, but not what I expect from a liqueur.

Smells good!

5 stars

This is fairly small, but the price is reasonable. Put a dash of this in the bottom of your flute glass and top up with prosecco for a nice cocktail!

The perfect addition to the perfect evening!

5 stars

This quaint little raspberry liqueur enhances everyones favourite prosecco! A wonderful tipple for the festive season. Enjoy!

Good deal yasss

5 stars

Good deal yasss

