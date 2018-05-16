Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Stars 5 Pack 100G

Product Description
- Strawberry, Apple & Orange Fruit Stars
- Gummy fruit shapes made from apple, strawberry and orange juices from concentrate with sugars, pectin, modified starch and natural flavouring.
- Want to know... why the fruits from the Fruit Factory always have massive grins on their faces? It's because they're bursting full of fruity, juicy fun!
- Made with fruit
- Perfect for snacking & lunchboxes
- No artificial colour or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate (equivalent from 106g Apple Juice, 9g Strawberry Juice and 6g Orange Juice), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Modified Starch), Natural Colours (Paprika, Caramel, Anthocyanin, Concentrate Spirulina, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Palm Oil, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost: RRRY-YSCC-ULGU,
- Humdinger,
- Gothenburg Way,
- Hull,
- HU7 0YG,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Quality Guarantee
- If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or write to the Freepost address:
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|Energy
|1533kJ/361kcal
|307kJ/72kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|89.3g
|17.9g
|of which sugars
|61.8g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.04g
