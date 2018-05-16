By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Stars 5 Pack 100G

Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Stars 5 Pack 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberry, Apple & Orange Fruit Stars
  • Gummy fruit shapes made from apple, strawberry and orange juices from concentrate with sugars, pectin, modified starch and natural flavouring.
  • Want to know... why the fruits from the Fruit Factory always have massive grins on their faces? It's because they're bursting full of fruity, juicy fun!
  • Made with fruit
  • Perfect for snacking & lunchboxes
  • No artificial colour or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrate (equivalent from 106g Apple Juice, 9g Strawberry Juice and 6g Orange Juice), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Modified Starch), Natural Colours (Paprika, Caramel, Anthocyanin, Concentrate Spirulina, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Palm Oil, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost: RRRY-YSCC-ULGU,
  • Humdinger,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0YG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Guarantee
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or write to the Freepost address:
  • Freepost: RRRY-YSCC-ULGU,
  • Humdinger Customer Services,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0YG,
  • UK.
  • www.humdinger-foods.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Serving
Energy 1533kJ/361kcal307kJ/72kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates89.3g17.9g
of which sugars 61.8g12.4g
Fibre 0.4g0.1g
Protein <0.1g<0.1g
Salt 0.22g0.04g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

