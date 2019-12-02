Quorn Mince 500G

Why feed soya to cows, and then eat the cow?
My wife and I use this mince a lot, in various recipes. Why feed soya to cows and then eat the cow? Much better to eat the soya! Good product. Highly recommended. If more customers ate this product, the price would reduce.
Great substitute of meat. Especially good with some pasta sauce and a lot of spices
Love this! Low fat and cruelty free.
Healthier and cheaper option
It made a lovely cottage pie. Just fried a chopped onion, stirred in couple of desertspoons of flour, added beef stock and a dash of soy sauce, brought to boil stirring, added quorn mince and simmered for about 10 minutes before assembling into pie with mashed potato and oven cooking until bubbling a little at sides and top browned. Cheaper and healthier than beef mince.