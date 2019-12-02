By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Mince 500G

5(4)Write a review
Quorn Mince 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • Meat free Mince, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Whether you fancy feeding your family a hearty Bolognese, or a spicy chilli, Quorn Vegetarian Mince is brilliantly versatile. Try it in your favourite recipes (great in lasagne) and plus it's a great source of protein*, fibre and is low in saturated fat. Use straight from the freezer.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.5kg
  • High in protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (92%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gluten Free Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging - Guide for 1/2 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 10 min
Quorn™ Mince is really convenient so you can cook differently with it.
Simply heat your sauce (approx. 500g) then add frozen Quorn™ Mince (250g).
Stir, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™ our Mince is great for Spaghetti Bolognese cottage pie and Spicy Chilli Tacos

Number of uses

6.7 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 75g Portion:
Energy:441kJ, : 105kcal331kJ , : 79kcal
Fat:2.0g1.5g
of which saturates:0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate:4.5g3.4g
of which sugars:0.6g0.5g
Fibre:5.5g4.1g
Protein:14.5g10.9g
Salt:0.3g0.2g
Serves 6-7--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Why feed soya to cows, and then eat the cow?

5 stars

My wife and I use this mince a lot, in various recipes. Why feed soya to cows and then eat the cow? Much better to eat the soya! Good product. Highly recommended. If more customers ate this product, the price would reduce.

Great substitute of meat. Especially good with som

5 stars

Great substitute of meat. Especially good with some pasta sauce and a lot of spices

Love this! Low fat and cruelty free.

5 stars

Love this! Low fat and cruelty free.

Healthier and cheaper option

5 stars

It made a lovely cottage pie. Just fried a chopped onion, stirred in couple of desertspoons of flour, added beef stock and a dash of soy sauce, brought to boil stirring, added quorn mince and simmered for about 10 minutes before assembling into pie with mashed potato and oven cooking until bubbling a little at sides and top browned. Cheaper and healthier than beef mince.

Usually bought next

Quorn Chicken Style Pieces 500G

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here