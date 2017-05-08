By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratt Refresher Roll Single

Barratt Refresher Roll Single
£ 0.35
£0.35/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Hard tablet formed fruit flavour fizzy sweets
  • No artificial colours & flavours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser (E470b), Maltose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Shea, Coconut), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Safflower Extract, Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Cochineal, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat and Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in The Czech Republic

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1630kJ/383kcal
Fat 1.0g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 89.3g
of which sugars 88.7g
Protein Trace
Salt 2.63g

