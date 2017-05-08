Barratt Refresher Roll Single
Offer
Product Description
- Hard tablet formed fruit flavour fizzy sweets
- No artificial colours & flavours
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser (E470b), Maltose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Shea, Coconut), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Safflower Extract, Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Curcumin, Cochineal, Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat and Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in The Czech Republic
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.barrattsweets.co.uk
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1630kJ/383kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|89.3g
|of which sugars
|88.7g
|Protein
|Trace
|Salt
|2.63g
