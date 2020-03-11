Freederm Gel 10G

Product Description
- Gel
- Nicotinamide 4% w/w.
- A cooling translucent, fragrance-free topical gel containing nicotinamide - a proven anti-inflammatory treatment for mild to moderate inflamed acne spots and pimple in all age groups.
- For treatment of mild to moderate inflamed acne spots and pimples
- Clinically proven
- Reduces redness and inflammation
- Clinically active vitamin B complex
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredient: Nicotinamide 4% w/w, Also contains: Aluminium Magnesium Silicate, Hypromellose, Citric Acid, Macrogol Lauryl Ether, Ethanol, purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For full details, read and retain the enclosed patient information leaflet. Use twice daily as follows: Cleanse the affected and surrounding skin thoroughly with soap and warm water. Gently dry and apply a thin film of Freederm to cover this area.
Warnings
- Do not use in cases of known sensitivity to any of the ingredients. When using Freederm on the face, take care to keep it away from the eyes and mucous membranes, including those of the nose and mouth. Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY
Net Contents
10g ℮
