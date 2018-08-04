Listerine Mouthwash Totalcare 1Ltr

Brilliant mouthwash
I love this mouthwash I just started using it I used to use Colgate now u can feel ur teeth n mouth fresh
DOES WHAT OTHERS DON'T!
AFTER A GOOD BRUSH EXPERIENCE YOU CAN TOP THIS OFF WITH THIS MOUTH WASH I USE ALWAYS. YOU GET THE FEELING THAT IT REACHES INTO THE SMALLEST CAVITIES AND DRAWS OUT BACTERIA AND ALMOST DISINFECTS YOUR MOUTH. YOU GET THAT "BEING AT THE DENTIST" FEELING, FULLY REFRESHED AND PREPARED FOR THE DAY.
Top mouthwash
Very strong and burns after use but it does what it's meant to! Is helpful as part of a oral hygiene routine.
Fresh, sharp, clean taste.
I like this. It has a strength others lack. Makes my mouth feel clean and fresh....which is rather the point of the exercise.
Urgh
Made my teeth whiter but stings wherever it touches flesh in the mouth. Also tastes revolting.