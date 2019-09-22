Tesco Sandwich Pickle 300G

excellent just right
Better than the more expensive main brand.
Tesco Sandwich Pickle is just as good as the main brand, It's much better than Branston Sandwich Pickle, I highly recommend this.
Great taste makes a cheese sandwich
Great taste
Bought This a few weeks ago and love it!
Tangy and Tasty
Will certainly buy this again. Just as good as the big branded alternative
Great flavour
This is a very good pickle at least as good as Branston. My husband likes it with his pork pies and I like it on a cheese sandwich. The price is less than other well known brands but for equivalent quality.
So much easier to spread with small chunks, great flavour
Great pickle
Cheap and popular with the family
Bland
I don't normally buy shop branded goods and this has reminded me why! Tasteless and bland.
Sweet and spicy, perfect with cheese.
This smaller cut of vegetables makes it easy to spread. It's sweet and spiciness makes it a perfect cheese and pickle sandwich or on crachers with cheese.