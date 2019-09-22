By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sandwich Pickle 300G
£ 0.65
£0.22/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Sandwich pickle
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables In Variable Proportions (42%), Sugar, Tomato Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Date, Cornflour, Apple, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Malted Barley Extract, Spices, Flavouring, Garlic Powder. Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Courgette, Cauliflower, Carrot, Swede, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten. Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (30g) contains
Energy532kJ / 126kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate29.5g8.9g
Sugars26.4g7.9g
Fibre1.9g0.6g
Protein0.7g0.2g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

5 stars

Better than the more expensive main brand.

5 stars

Tesco Sandwich Pickle is just as good as the main brand, It's much better than Branston Sandwich Pickle, I highly recommend this.

5 stars

Great taste

5 stars

Bought This a few weeks ago and love it!

Tangy and Tasty

4 stars

Will certainly buy this again. Just as good as the big branded alternative

Great flavour

5 stars

This is a very good pickle at least as good as Branston. My husband likes it with his pork pies and I like it on a cheese sandwich. The price is less than other well known brands but for equivalent quality.

Great flavour

5 stars

So much easier to spread with small chunks, great flavour

Great pickle

5 stars

Cheap and popular with the family

Bland

2 stars

I don't normally buy shop branded goods and this has reminded me why! Tasteless and bland.

Sweet and spicy, perfect with cheese.

5 stars

This smaller cut of vegetables makes it easy to spread. It's sweet and spiciness makes it a perfect cheese and pickle sandwich or on crachers with cheese.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

