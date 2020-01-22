By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 1L

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 1L
£ 5.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Cool Mint Mouthwash
  • Used twice daily, Listerine® Cool Mint provides 24 hour protection against plaque, gives lasting fresh breath confidence and kills 99.9% of bacteria in lab tests. Listerine® cool mint is clinically proven to:
  • Prevent & reduce plaque, a major cause of gum disease
  • Freshen breath
  • Removes up to 97% of germs left after brushing 12 hour germ protection
  • For a cleaner & fresher mouth than brushing alone
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

[PR-009041], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Eucalyptol, Aroma, Methyl Salicylate, Thymol, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 42053

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9999
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 22 0044

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Listerine cool mint

1 stars

Total rubbish bring back the original it’s a 100 times better

Listerine - Cool Mint my favourite

5 stars

I have been using Listerine Cool Mint twice daily for many years and it is excellent. Every time i go to my dentist for my annual check, he complements me highly on the state of my teeth which need minimal cleaning by him.

Chemically burnt my mouth, awful.

1 stars

Used this mouthwash last night and felt a burning sensation inside my bottom lip but put it down to sensitivity. Woke up at 3 am with a swollen lip which was double the size and what appears to be chemical burns on my lip. Definitely something wrong with this product.

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.50
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here