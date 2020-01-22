Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 1L

Listerine cool mint
Total rubbish bring back the original it’s a 100 times better
Listerine - Cool Mint my favourite
I have been using Listerine Cool Mint twice daily for many years and it is excellent. Every time i go to my dentist for my annual check, he complements me highly on the state of my teeth which need minimal cleaning by him.
Chemically burnt my mouth, awful.
Used this mouthwash last night and felt a burning sensation inside my bottom lip but put it down to sensitivity. Woke up at 3 am with a swollen lip which was double the size and what appears to be chemical burns on my lip. Definitely something wrong with this product.