Mcvities Penguin Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 182.7G

Mcvities Penguin Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 182.7G
Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate covered Biscuit Bars filled with Orange flavour Chocolate Cream
  • Good Source of Calcium
  • 25% kids recommended daily calcium intake** per serving
  • **Source of Calcium - One bar provides 25% of Childrens (7-10yrs)
  • Pack size: 1644.3G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey, Butter Oil, Vegetable Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Natural Orange Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Net Contents

9 x Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer BarUK Guideline Daily Amounts AdultsUK Guideline Daily Amounts Children (5-10 Years)
Energy (kJ)2145445
(kcal)51310620001800
Protein 5.1g1.1g45g24g
Carbohydrate 61.1g12.7g230g220g
of which Sugars 39.9g8.3g90g85g
Fat 27.0g5.6g70g70g
of which Saturates 15.4g3.2g20g20g
Fibre 2.4g0.5g24g15g
Sodium*0.1gTrace2.4g1.4g
*equivalent as Salt0.3g0.1g6g4g
Calcium 666mg138mg
RDA83%17%
Adult Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA)----

Fantastic biscuits

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I got the chocolate orange penguins for a change as we uselly have the original ones and I have to say they are delicious. They are ideal for a little midday treat with a cup of tea or coffee, they are also great for packed lunches. They have a really chocolaty taste with a good hint of orange and a great crunch. My children were very impressed as they do like to have a chocolate treat at some point in the day and these were a nice change. The packaging is nice and simple you know exactly what your getting. I would definitely recommend as a nice treat to satisfy your chocolate carvings. My children give them a big thumbs up.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Mmm how do u improve a penguin? Er yes you add orange. This was yummy great new flavour and great new addition to family favourites now. Orange flavour wasn't overpowering so Still original penguin taste there.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these for a change to the normal ones and I have to say these are absolutely delicious really full of flavour all my household are biscuit and chocolate lovers haha will definitely be buying these more A+++++++ from me and mine

Great taste

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I normally buy the chocolate ones but thought we'd have a change, so glad we did, the taste of the chocolate orange is amazing, the biscuite is crunchy and the chocolate is tasty, definitely one of my new favourite bars.

Awesome

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Orange penguins what can I say not had penguin biscuit in ages. Orange flavour well that was just great tastes super really good. Not artificial tasting just nice pleasant chocolate orange taste to it.

Chocolate and orange

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Just received my delivery of my chocolate and orange flavour penguin biscuits. I really enjoy this combination of flavours, just the right amount of orange without being too overpowering. Nice hit of sugar without too many calories.

Tasty!!!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I absolutely love these biscuits, perfect ratio of chocolate, biscuit and orange filling. Very very tasty!! Perfect for a snack on the go or with a coffee or tea as a pick me up. Lovely flavour. Would definitely recommend these

