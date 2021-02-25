Mcvities Penguin Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 182.7G

Fantastic biscuits
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I got the chocolate orange penguins for a change as we uselly have the original ones and I have to say they are delicious. They are ideal for a little midday treat with a cup of tea or coffee, they are also great for packed lunches. They have a really chocolaty taste with a good hint of orange and a great crunch. My children were very impressed as they do like to have a chocolate treat at some point in the day and these were a nice change. The packaging is nice and simple you know exactly what your getting. I would definitely recommend as a nice treat to satisfy your chocolate carvings. My children give them a big thumbs up.
Yummy
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Mmm how do u improve a penguin? Er yes you add orange. This was yummy great new flavour and great new addition to family favourites now. Orange flavour wasn't overpowering so Still original penguin taste there.
Delicious
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these for a change to the normal ones and I have to say these are absolutely delicious really full of flavour all my household are biscuit and chocolate lovers haha will definitely be buying these more A+++++++ from me and mine
Great taste
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I normally buy the chocolate ones but thought we'd have a change, so glad we did, the taste of the chocolate orange is amazing, the biscuite is crunchy and the chocolate is tasty, definitely one of my new favourite bars.
Awesome
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Orange penguins what can I say not had penguin biscuit in ages. Orange flavour well that was just great tastes super really good. Not artificial tasting just nice pleasant chocolate orange taste to it.
Chocolate and orange
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Just received my delivery of my chocolate and orange flavour penguin biscuits. I really enjoy this combination of flavours, just the right amount of orange without being too overpowering. Nice hit of sugar without too many calories.
Tasty!!!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I absolutely love these biscuits, perfect ratio of chocolate, biscuit and orange filling. Very very tasty!! Perfect for a snack on the go or with a coffee or tea as a pick me up. Lovely flavour. Would definitely recommend these