Mr Kipling 8 Frosty Fancies

Cakes came out on 22nd nov date on box 22nd nov
Terribly sugary
Mr. Kiplings best
The best fancies, wish they had these all year round
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 8 portions
8 x Frosty Fancies
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (27g)
|Energy
|1611kJ
|449kJ
|382kcal
|107kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|70.6g
|19.7g
|of which Sugars
|57.7g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.14g
