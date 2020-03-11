Nuby Bug A Loop Teether

Great for the baby!!
Just the right size for a Christmas stocking, great for a baby just cutting their first teeth !
End of teething trouble!
Excellent teething ring for little ones. Lovely bright bold colours, good size for little hands to hold and makes your little cherub happier during that horrible teething period. Thank you Tesco! :)
Lovely teether!
I brought this for my 7 month old son as he loves to chew on anything and everything! This is strong, durable and easy for him to hold by himself. It also looks cute with all the different beads and bugs.
Great teether
My daughter loves this teether. It has a variety of textures and interesting shapes and colours. She is on her 5th tooth now and loves chewing on this.
Great product
Brought this a couple of weeks ago for my baby and she loves it
Great for little hands to hold
Easy for my son to hold and lots of different colours to see and textures to bite on, brilliant.