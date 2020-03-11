By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Bug A Loop Teether

5(6)Write a review
Nuby Bug A Loop Teether
£ 3.52
£3.52/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Bug-a-Loop
  • Multiple textures massage and soothe aching gums and teeth
  • Specially designed for little hands to hold
  • BPA free
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
  • Twitter NubyUK
  • Facebook NubyUK
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
  This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project.
  • The Bug-a-Loop™ teether by Nûby™ provides textured surfaces for baby to bite and teethe on during teething periods. The teether is engineered with raised offset surfaces that assist in the eruption of teeth by gently massaging infant's gums. Colourful shapes are easy for baby to hold and sized for maximum effectiveness as a teether.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • For all teeth
  • Hard & soft teether
  • For cutting & strengthening new teeth
  • BPA free
  • Multiple teething surfaces
  • Soothing nubs for tender gums and cutting teeth
  • Perfect for small hands to hold

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning; Wipe clean only. Not suitable for steam, microwave or cold water sterilisation. Not suitable for dishwashing. Please retain company name and address for future reference.

Warnings

  • For future reference: Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Inspect the teether immediately before and after each use and throw away when damaged or punctured for example by biting. Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Damage could result.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle - Upon - Tyne,

  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • helpline@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

3 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for the baby!!

5 stars

Just the right size for a Christmas stocking, great for a baby just cutting their first teeth !

End of teething trouble!

5 stars

Excellent teething ring for little ones. Lovely bright bold colours, good size for little hands to hold and makes your little cherub happier during that horrible teething period. Thank you Tesco! :)

Lovely teether!

5 stars

I brought this for my 7 month old son as he loves to chew on anything and everything! This is strong, durable and easy for him to hold by himself. It also looks cute with all the different beads and bugs.

Great teether

4 stars

My daughter loves this teether. It has a variety of textures and interesting shapes and colours. She is on her 5th tooth now and loves chewing on this.

Great product

5 stars

Brought this a couple of weeks ago for my baby and she loves it

Great for little hands to hold

5 stars

Easy for my son to hold and lots of different colours to see and textures to bite on, brilliant.

