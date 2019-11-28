By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Pickle 295G

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Pickle 295G
£ 0.65
£0.22/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Pickle
  • Tesco Sweet Pickle CLASSIC RECIPE With roughly chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
  • Tesco Sweet Pickle CLASSIC RECIPE With roughly chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (46%), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Apple, Date, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Malted Barley Extract, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices, Garlic Extract.

Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Carrot, Swede, Onion, Cauliflower, Courgette, Gherkin. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

295 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (40g)
Energy565kJ / 133kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate31.5g12.6g
Sugars29.2g11.7g
Fibre2.1g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.2g
Salt3.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this pickle, best on the market. at a low p

5 stars

I love this pickle, best on the market. at a low price. xxxxxx

Simply the best

5 stars

This is the best pickle you can buy bar none they do it in a larger jar but I can’t find it only the smaller jar , buy it taste it and you won’t buy any other pickle again , Branson pickle on in the same league

Comes up to expectations

5 stars

I have been using this pickle for several months now and in my opinion it compares well with brand leaders and it costs less. Good value for money.

Great taste

5 stars

Only buy this great value and taste for the money

Great

4 stars

I only ever use this, its really sweet and all chopped up into nice sized pieces.

excellent product

5 stars

my partner and i ar very happy with this product

Great taste and price

5 stars

Always buy this as good taste and great price

Great taste, great price!

5 stars

Bought this instead of my usual brand. Same taste, much better price.

Tesco Pickle

4 stars

I bought this pickle several times over the last as a family we like the pickle with cheese and pasties

