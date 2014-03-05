By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Centrum Advance 50 Plus 100S
Product Description

  • Multimineral Food Supplement
  • Complete daily multivitamin for the general wellbeing of adults over 50
  • Why choose Centrum Advance50+?
  • From the World's No. 1 Multivitamin†
  • More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
  • Tested to high quality standards
  • Improved easy to swallow tablet
  • Complete from A to Zinc* for the general wellbeing of adults over 50
  • Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
  • †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
  • *Trade Mark
  • Vitality - Vitamin B12 & thiamine help unlock energy from your diet.
  • Bone Strength - Includes calcium, vitamin D and vitamin K to maintain normal strong bones.
  • Immunity Support - Vitamin C is important for the normal function of your immune system.
  • Eye Sight - Vitamin A and riboflavin support your eyesight.
  • Easy to swallow!
  • Vitamin B12 & thiamine help unlock energy from your diet
  • Includes calcium, vitamin D and vitamin K to maintain normal strong bones
  • Vitamin C is important for the normal function of your immune system
  • Vitamin A and riboflavin support your eyesight

Information

Ingredients

Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium Oxide, L-Ascorbic Acid, Bulking Agents: E460, E464, E1200, Potassium Chloride, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Stabiliser: E1202, Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulphate, Emulsifier: E470b, Anticaking Agents: E551, E553b, Beta-Carotene, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Gelatine, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Cupric Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, D-Biotin, Sodium Selenite, Phylloquinone, Antioxidant: E 321, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E171, E153

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see base of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Warnings

  • A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
  • Suitable for adults over 50. This product is not suitable or pregnant or breastfeeding women.
  • Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
  • The container inside this pack is sealed for safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
  • Store out of sight and reach of young children.

Name and address

  • UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.,
  • Citywest,

  • Careline
  • Here to help you 0333 555 2526
  • For further information about the Centrum range contact the Careline (UK only).
  • In Ireland call: 01 - 467 6627
  • UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • www.centrum.co.uk
  • IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

50 Years

Net Contents

100 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach tablet contains Quantity% EU NRV
Vitamin A (RE)800 µg100 %
Vitamin E (α-TE)18 mg150 %
Vitamin C 120 mg150 %
Vitamin K30 µg40 %
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)1.65 mg150 %
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)2.1 mg150 %
Vitamin B62.1 mg150 %
Vitamin B123 µg120 %
Vitamin D5 µg100 %
Biotin75 µg150 %
Folic Acid300 µg150 %
Niacin (NE)24 mg150 %
Pantothenic Acid9 mg150 %
Calcium162 mg20 %
Phosphorus125 mg18 %
Magnesium100 mg27 %
Iron2.1 mg15 %
Iodine 100 µg67 %
Copper500 µg50 %
Manganese2 mg100 %
Chromium40 µg100 %
Molybdenum50 µg100 %
Selenium30 µg55 %
Zinc5 mg50 %
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients. Suitable for adults over 50. This product is not suitable or pregnant or breastfeeding women. Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses. The container inside this pack is sealed for safety. Do not use if the foil is broken. Store out of sight and reach of young children.

