Centrum Advance 60S

Centrum Advance 60S
£ 8.50
£0.14/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Multimineral Food Supplement
  • Complete daily multivitamin for the general wellbeing of adults
  • Why choose Centrum Advance?
  • From the World's No.1 Multivitamin†
  • More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
  • Tested to high quality standards
  • Improved easy to swallow tablet
  • Complete from A to Zinc* for the general wellbeing of adults
  • Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
  • †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
  • *Trade Mark
Information

Ingredients

Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents: E460, E464, E1200, L-Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Chloride, Stabiliser: E1202, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Ferrous Fumarate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Emulsifier: E470b, Anticaking Agents: E551, E553b, Gelatine, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Beta-Carotene, Cupric Sulphate, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, D-Biotin, Antioxidant: E321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E171, E132

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
  • Suitable for adults and children over 11.

Warnings

  • A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
  • This product is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
  • Product contains iron which can be harmful to children of taken in large doses.
  • The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
  • Store out of sight and reach of young children.

Name and address

  • UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.,
  • Citywest,

Lower age limit

11 Years

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach tablet contains Quantity% EU NRV
Vitamin A (RE)800 µg100 %
Vitamin E (α-TE)15 mg125 %
Vitamin C100 mg125 %
Vitamin K30 µg40 %
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)1.4 mg127 %
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)1.75 mg125 %
Vitamin B62 mg143 %
Vitamin B122.5 µg100 %
Vitamin D5 µg100 %
Biotin62.5 µg125 %
Folic Acid200 µg100 %
Niacin (NE)20 mg125 %
Pantothenic Acid7.5 mg125 %
Calcium162 mg20 %
Phosphorus125 mg18 %
Magnesium100 mg27 %
Iron 5 mg36 %
Iodine100 µg67 %
Copper500 µg50 %
Manganese2 mg100 %
Chromium40 µg100 %
Molybdenum50 µg100 %
Selenium30 µg55 %
Zinc5 mg50 %
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

