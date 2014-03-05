Centrum Advance 60S
- Multimineral Food Supplement
- Complete daily multivitamin for the general wellbeing of adults
- Why choose Centrum Advance?
- From the World's No.1 Multivitamin†
- More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
- Tested to high quality standards
- Improved easy to swallow tablet
- Complete from A to Zinc* for the general wellbeing of adults
- Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
- †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- *Trade Mark
- Energy Release - Vitamin B12 & B6 help unlock energy from your diet.
- Immunity Support - Vitamin C for the normal function of the immune system.
- Metabolism Support - Biotin, chromium and zinc contribute to the normal metabolism of fats, protein and carbohydrates.
- Nutritional Support - A combination of essential nutrients to support your overall health and wellbeing.
- Easy to swallow!
- Vitamin B12 & B6 help unlock energy from your diet
- Vitamin C for the normal function of the immune system
- Biotin, chromium and zinc contribute to the normal metabolism of fats, protein and carbohydrates
- A combination of essential nutrients to support your overall health and wellbeing
Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents: E460, E464, E1200, L-Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Chloride, Stabiliser: E1202, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Ferrous Fumarate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Emulsifier: E470b, Anticaking Agents: E551, E553b, Gelatine, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Beta-Carotene, Cupric Sulphate, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, D-Biotin, Antioxidant: E321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E171, E132
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.
- Directions for Use:
- Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- Suitable for adults and children over 11.
- A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
- This product is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
- Product contains iron which can be harmful to children of taken in large doses.
- The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
- Store out of sight and reach of young children.
- UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
- IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.,
- Citywest,
- For more information, visit www.centrum.co.uk or centrum.ie
11 Years
60 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Each tablet contains Quantity
|% EU NRV
|Vitamin A (RE)
|800 µg
|100 %
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|15 mg
|125 %
|Vitamin C
|100 mg
|125 %
|Vitamin K
|30 µg
|40 %
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|1.4 mg
|127 %
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|1.75 mg
|125 %
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg
|143 %
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100 %
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100 %
|Biotin
|62.5 µg
|125 %
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100 %
|Niacin (NE)
|20 mg
|125 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|7.5 mg
|125 %
|Calcium
|162 mg
|20 %
|Phosphorus
|125 mg
|18 %
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27 %
|Iron
|5 mg
|36 %
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67 %
|Copper
|500 µg
|50 %
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100 %
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100 %
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100 %
|Selenium
|30 µg
|55 %
|Zinc
|5 mg
|50 %
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
