Tesco Sun Dried Tomato Antipasti 285G

TOO OILY
TOO OILY. I HAD TO DRAIN THE JAR - VERY MESSY
Juicy full of flavour
Good quality - great for pesto or chopped through a bolognese.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 163kcal
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.5%), Salt, Sugar, Garlic Paste, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Produced in Italy
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
145g
285g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|674kJ / 163kcal
|242kJ / 59kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
