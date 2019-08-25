By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sun Dried Tomato Antipasti 285G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Sun Dried Tomato Antipasti 285G
£ 1.75
£1.21/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy242kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Sundried tomatoes in a sunflower oil marinade with extra virgin olive oil (1.5%), garlic and oregano.
  • Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a sweet, tangy flavour
  Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a sweet, tangy flavour
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.5%), Salt, Sugar, Garlic Paste, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

145g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy674kJ / 163kcal242kJ / 59kcal
Fat11.9g4.3g
Saturates1.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.0g2.5g
Sugars6.4g2.3g
Fibre7.9g2.8g
Protein3.0g1.1g
Salt2.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

TOO OILY

2 stars

TOO OILY. I HAD TO DRAIN THE JAR - VERY MESSY

Juicy full of flavour

5 stars

Good quality - great for pesto or chopped through a bolognese.

