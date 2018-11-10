By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Ro Asted Pepper Antipasti 285G

5(4)Write a review
£ 2.10
£1.24/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peppers in a garlic flavoured sunflower oil marinade.
  • Made in Italy Infused in a classic Italian marinade for a vibrant sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Red and Yellow Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

170g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy386kJ / 93kcal166kJ / 40kcal
Fat4.7g2.0g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate10.1g4.3g
Sugars9.1g3.9g
Fibre3.4g1.5g
Protein0.8g0.3g
Salt2.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tasty

4 stars

I put them in a salad .

Lovely peppers, lovely on wraps

5 stars

It lasts a long time because is suspended in oil. Really delicious with cheese and carrot and salad in a Tortilla wrap.

Really nice

5 stars

A really handy product for store cupboard.Makes a great salad addition wth black olives and balsamic vinegar.

Superior Tesco product

5 stars

Superb value for money. Some bottled peppers have too much vinegar - making them too acrid. But this little Tesco gem is nicely balanced with sunflower oil, which I always use as a dressing for salad etc.

