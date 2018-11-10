Tesco Italian Ro Asted Pepper Antipasti 285G

Tasty
I put them in a salad .
Lovely peppers, lovely on wraps
It lasts a long time because is suspended in oil. Really delicious with cheese and carrot and salad in a Tortilla wrap.
Really nice
A really handy product for store cupboard.Makes a great salad addition wth black olives and balsamic vinegar.
Superior Tesco product
Superb value for money. Some bottled peppers have too much vinegar - making them too acrid. But this little Tesco gem is nicely balanced with sunflower oil, which I always use as a dressing for salad etc.