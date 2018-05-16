Calpol Saline Nasal Spray 15Ml

Product Description
- Saline Nasal Spray
- Calpol® Saline Nasal Spray is a preservative-free spray that helps unblock the nose and can be used to provide natural relief from congestion caused by:
- Cold and Flu
- Sinusitis
- Allergy including hay fever
- Natural congestion relief
- Pack size: 15ml
Information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Discard 12 weeks after first opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
- Infants and babies up to 2 years.
- One spray into each nostril as required.
- Children over 2 years and adults.
- One or two sprays into each nostril as required.
- For nasal use only.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Airton Road,
Net Contents
15ml
Safety information
