Calpol Saline Nasal Spray 15Ml

Calpol Saline Nasal Spray 15Ml
£ 3.50
£23.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Saline Nasal Spray
  • Calpol® Saline Nasal Spray is a preservative-free spray that helps unblock the nose and can be used to provide natural relief from congestion caused by:
  • Cold and Flu
  • Sinusitis
  • Allergy including hay fever
  • Natural congestion relief
  • Pack size: 15ml

Information

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Discard 12 weeks after first opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
  • Infants and babies up to 2 years.
  • One spray into each nostril as required.
  • Children over 2 years and adults.
  • One or two sprays into each nostril as required.
  • For nasal use only.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Distributor address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Airton Road,

Net Contents

15ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

