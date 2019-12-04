Niquitin Minis Mint Lozenges 1.5Mg 60S

Product Description
- Mint 1.5mg Lozenges Nicotine
- NiQuitin Minis are part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. Using Minis at regular intervals gives your body the nicotine you need to help you stop smoking. Stopping smoking straightaway is best for your health. However if you are not able to, you can also use NiQuitin Minis to help you cut down on smoking, perhaps before stopping, or to help you stop smoking for short periods of time.
- Are you trying to cut down or stop smoking and need on-the-go relief from sudden nicotine cravings? NiQuitin Mini Lozenges can help you succeed by relieving cravings effectively. Anytime. Anywhere. These small, mint-flavoured lozenges contain 1.5mg of nicotine and are designed for those who smoke less than 20 cigarettes a day.
- Increase your chances of quitting**…Choose NiQuitin minis
- If you quit smoking, the first thing you are likely to notice is an intense and uncontrolled desire for a cigarette. It is also likely that you will have to deal with withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches, insomnia and nervousness. NiQuitin helps you manage this and is especially for those who want to:
- - Quit smoking for good
- - Temporarily withdraw from smoking
- - Reduce smoking
- When you get sudden cravings, take NiQuitin Minis Lozenges. The small, mint-flavoured lozenges come in a handy on-the-go pack, offering relief from nicotine cravings. The box of NiQuitin Mini's is designed to look and feel like a lighter, giving your hands a familiar shape to hold. So the next time you have an urge to smoke, reach for NiQuitin Minis instead of your lighter.
- The advantages of NiQuitin Mini Lozenges
- Effective craving relief
- Increase your chances of quitting**
- Relieves withdrawal symptoms
- Handy and discrete pocket-sized container
- How it works - step down quitting programme
- When you're ready to reduce, withdraw or quit smoking, follow the 3-step programme:
- Step 1: Start with 8 to 12 mini lozenges per day, for a maximum period of 6 weeks.
- Step 2: Reduce the number of mini lozenges, depending on your need to smoke.
- Step 3: Once you take 1-2 mini-lozenge tablets a day, try to stop using them altogether.
- If you have smoked a cigarette or two while following a treatment course of NiQuitin Minis Lozenge but still want to quit, you can carry on using NiQuitin Minis as normal. If you have gone back to smoking, set a new quit date and try again when you're ready. Or, if you feel that giving up straight away is too big a step, you can use the lozenges to help you cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke to aid you to stop completely.
- Which NiQuitin Minis Lozenges strength is right for you?
- If you smoke more than 20 cigarettes a day: 4 mg
- If you smoke less than 20 cigarettes a day: 1.5 mg
- For an unbeatable* way of Quitin', combine NiQuitin Patches with NiQuitin Minis or Lozenges, to help beat cigarette cravings.
- Combine NiQuitin Patches with NiQuitin Minis Lozenges as it provides a system of craving management that helps throughout the day and at those times when cravings strike.
- Start your new smoke-free life with NiQuitin!
- NiQuitin is one of the leading brands in nicotine replacement therapy. No matter how determined you are, managing your cravings on willpower alone can be extremely difficult. NiQuitin can help make it easier whether you want to quit one day at a time or quit one cigarette at a time. The successful NiQuitin range consists of different variants for whether you're trying to cut or first reduce down.
- NiQuitin Minis Mint Lozenges - Effective relief from cravings
- NiQuitin Mint Lozenges - Effective craving relief even after the lozenge is gone
- NiQuitin Extra Fresh Mint Gum - Effective relief from cravings with a fresh mint flavour
- NiQuitin Clear Patch - Provides 24 hours of controlled nicotine release
- NiQuitin Minis Mint 1.5mg Lozenges Ingredients
- Nicotine (as nicotine resinate). Mannitol (E421), Sodium alginate, Xanthan gum, Potassium bicarbonate, Calcium polycarbophil, Sodium carbonate anhydrous, Acesulfame potassium, Taste Masking Flavour 031431, Peppermint Flavour 022173, Menthol Flavour 020184, Magnesium Stearate
- *Provides significant improvements in quit rates vs. patch alone
- **vs willpower alone
- Essential information NiQuitin products contain nicotine. Stop smoking aid. Requires willpower. Always read the leaflet.
- For those who smoke 20 cigarettes or less a day
- Helps overcome your urge to smoke
Information
Ingredients
Each Lozenge contains 1.5mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Resinate), Also contains Mannitol (E 421), Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Polycarbophil, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous, Acesulfame Potassium, Taste Masking Flavour, Peppermint Flavour, Menthol Flavour and Magnesium Stearate
Storage
Do not store above 30°C. Keep lozenges in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- For oral use. NiQuitin Minis relieves and/or prevents cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
- Put one NiQuitin Minis in your mouth and allow to dissolve fully.
- This should take around 10 minutes. Use a maximum of 15 lozenges a day.
- Stopping smoking straightaway (adults and children 12 years and over): Have a NiQuitin Minis when you have an urge to smoke. Use 8 to 12 a day for up to 6 weeks, then gradually phase out their use.
- Stop using NiQuitin Minis when you are using 1 or 2 a day.
- Cutting down, perhaps before quitting completely (adults 18 years and over): Have a NiQuitin Minis instead of a cigarette when you feel a strong urge to smoke. Cut down your cigarettes by as many as possible. Quit as soon as you feel able, then follow the instructions for stopping smoking straightaway above.
- Stopping smoking for short periods of time (adults 18 years and over): Have a NiQuitin Minis instead of a cigarette when you feel a strong urge to smoke. Use a NiQuitin Minis every 1-2 hours.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from a healthcare professional or support programme.
- For full instructions please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
Warnings
- DO NOT USE
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- If you are a non-smoker or under the age of 12 years.
- CONSULT A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL
- If you have or recently had heart problems.
- If you have serious liver or kidney disease; uncontrolled, overactive thyroid gland or phaeochromocytoma; stomach ulcers or other problems with your stomach or throat.
- Before use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
60 x Lozenges
Safety information
