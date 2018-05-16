Lemsip Max Cold & Flu All In One Capsules X 16

- Paracetamol, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride
- All in One
- Chesty cough, sore throat, blocked nose, head & body aches and fever
- For the symptomatic relief of colds and flu including chesty coughs.
- Ingredients (per capsule): Paracetamol 500mg, Action: Analgesic & antipyretic, Relief of... Headache, sore throat, fever, body aches & pains
- Ingredients (per capsule): Phenylephrine HCI 6.1mg, Action: Decongestant, Relief of... Blocked nose
- Ingredients (per capsule): Guaifenesin 100mg, Action: Expectorant, Relief of... Chesty Cough
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients (per Capsule): Paracetamol 500mg, Phenylephrine HCI 6.1mg, Guaifenesin 100mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- How to take: For oral use. Lemsip Max All in One Cold & Flu Capsules should be swallowed whole with water. Do not chew.
- How much to take: Adults and children over 16: Two capsules to be taken every 4-6 hours. Do not exceed 8 capsules in a total of 24 hours. Children 12-15 years: One capsule to be taken every 4-6 hours. Do not exceed 4 capsules in 24 hours. Not to be taken by under 12 year olds.
Warnings
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- Do not take if: allergic to any ingredient, if you have a serious heart condition, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid or you are taking or have taken an MAOI medicine within 14 days.
- Warnings
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before taking the product. You should ask your pharmacist before taking this product if you are pregnant.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
Name and address
- MA Holder/Manufacturer:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Capsules
Safety information
