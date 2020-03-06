L'oreal Paris Triple Active Day Dry Moisutriser 50Ml

This kept my skin so nourished and hydrated whilst
This kept my skin so nourished and hydrated whilst being gentle with no overpowering fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a love
Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a lovely fragrance. Day and night creams complement each other & the eye cream is very gentle to apply. Nice packaging & easily transported. Long lasting too. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a nice moisturiser, just a little too oily
This is a nice moisturiser, just a little too oily for me. Just too heavy for my skin. It has a nice light scent which is nice. Lasts ages so well worth the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Massive fab of this range. Love how my skin has im
Massive fab of this range. Love how my skin has improved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can never fault loreal skincare. Always so moistur
Can never fault loreal skincare. Always so moisturising and gentle on the skin . Sinks in and doesn't leave a tacky feel like some creams do. Made my skin feel soft and glowing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A very gentle cream, tailored to sensitive skin. I
A very gentle cream, tailored to sensitive skin. It doesn’t make me breakout and is lightweight. It’s moisturing and evens out fine lines. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Did not like this cream as it is for dry skin and
Did not like this cream as it is for dry skin and my skin is oily combo so in turn made it feel very greasy. Will not continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This moisturiser is lovely, it applied nicely and
This moisturiser is lovely, it applied nicely and a little went a long way. I used it on my face and neck and my skin felt lovely. The fragrance has a fresh, clean smell. I am really impressed with this and teamed it with the night cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I am a huge fan of L’Oreal anti wrinkle ranges and
I am a huge fan of L’Oreal anti wrinkle ranges and was very keen to test out this one. The packaging looks professional and the consistency of the cream feels luxurious. I have not used this cream long but I am already noticing the benefits of very fine lines vanishing! I pair this with the night cream to ensure I get the best outcome for my skin. I would highly recommend this product looking for quality with a smaller price tag. The smell is gorgeous too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous cream. Keeps my skin soft and hydrated. A
Fabulous cream. Keeps my skin soft and hydrated. A good base for my make up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]