L'oreal Paris Triple Active Day Dry Moisutriser 50Ml

£ 6.50
£13.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Triple Active Day Moisturiser Dry & Sensitive Skin
  • Revitalise & protect skin for an improved ability to retain water
  • Enriched with Vitamin E, ceramide & UV filter to prevent sun’s aging effect
  • Light & non-greasy to melt into your skin. For dry & sensitive skin
  • Triple Action:
  • 1. Long Lasting Hydration
  • Enriched with glycerin, the formula improves the skin's ability to retain water and maintain skin hydration.
  • 2. Protection
  • Enriched with Vitamin E and a UV filter, Triple Active helps protect against free radicals and the harmful effects of the sun which contribute to signs of skin ageing.
  • 3. Comfort
  • With Ceramide and Vitamin B5, the formula helps reinforce the skin's protective surface and leaves it feeling more comfortable.
  • Results:
  • Immediately the skin is protected against daily stresses to help retain a more youthful appearance. It is intensely hydrated for a feeling of softness and comfort. It regains suppleness and smoothness.
  • Every day the skin is exposed to multiple aggressions (UV rays, stress and pollution) which can result in premature skin ageing. The skin can become dull and its barrier function can become fragile, leaving it feeling dehydrated.
  • The L'Oréal Paris laboratories created Triple Active to provide long lasting hydration to all skin types. Triple Active comes from the association of advanced active ingredients and luxurious textures to reveal more beautiful-looking skin.
  • Action: Hydration - Protection - Comfort
  • Skin Type: Dry and Sensitive Skin
  • Texture: Light and soft
  • Texture:
  • The velvety, non-greasy, indulgent texture instantly sinks into the skin. It leaves dry and sensitive skin feeling soft and silky.
  • Vitamin E + ceramide + UV filter
  • Hydration
  • Protection
  • Comfort
  • Dry and sensitive skin
  • Long lasting hydration
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, PEG-40 Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Sorbitan Tristearate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Hydroxide, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil/Sweet Almond Oil, Disodium EDTA, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Vitamin E, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 14700/Red 4, CI 19140/Yellow 5, F.I.L. B158488/2, Please check back of pack for up to data ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Triple Active every day in the morning and at night on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

44 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This kept my skin so nourished and hydrated whilst

4 stars

This kept my skin so nourished and hydrated whilst being gentle with no overpowering fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a love

5 stars

Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a lovely fragrance. Day and night creams complement each other & the eye cream is very gentle to apply. Nice packaging & easily transported. Long lasting too. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a nice moisturiser, just a little too oily

4 stars

This is a nice moisturiser, just a little too oily for me. Just too heavy for my skin. It has a nice light scent which is nice. Lasts ages so well worth the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Massive fab of this range. Love how my skin has im

5 stars

Massive fab of this range. Love how my skin has improved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can never fault loreal skincare. Always so moistur

5 stars

Can never fault loreal skincare. Always so moisturising and gentle on the skin . Sinks in and doesn't leave a tacky feel like some creams do. Made my skin feel soft and glowing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A very gentle cream, tailored to sensitive skin. I

5 stars

A very gentle cream, tailored to sensitive skin. It doesn’t make me breakout and is lightweight. It’s moisturing and evens out fine lines. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did not like this cream as it is for dry skin and

4 stars

Did not like this cream as it is for dry skin and my skin is oily combo so in turn made it feel very greasy. Will not continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This moisturiser is lovely, it applied nicely and

5 stars

This moisturiser is lovely, it applied nicely and a little went a long way. I used it on my face and neck and my skin felt lovely. The fragrance has a fresh, clean smell. I am really impressed with this and teamed it with the night cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am a huge fan of L’Oreal anti wrinkle ranges and

5 stars

I am a huge fan of L’Oreal anti wrinkle ranges and was very keen to test out this one. The packaging looks professional and the consistency of the cream feels luxurious. I have not used this cream long but I am already noticing the benefits of very fine lines vanishing! I pair this with the night cream to ensure I get the best outcome for my skin. I would highly recommend this product looking for quality with a smaller price tag. The smell is gorgeous too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous cream. Keeps my skin soft and hydrated. A

5 stars

Fabulous cream. Keeps my skin soft and hydrated. A good base for my make up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

