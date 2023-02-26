L'oreal Paris Triple Active Day Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

L'oreal Paris Triple Active Day Cream Moisturiser 50MlRevitalise & protect skin for an improved ability to retain waterEnriched with ceramide, Vitamin E & UV filtersRich, non-greasy formula melts into skin for combination skin
Triple Action:1. Long Lasting HydrationEnriched with glycerin, the formula improves the skin's ability to retain water and its hydration throughout the day.2. ProtectionEnriched with Vitamin E and UV filter, Triple Active helps protect against free radicals and the harmful effects of the sun which contribute to signs of skin ageing.3. RadianceWith Ceramide and Vitamin B5, the formula helps reinforce the skin's protective surface and leaves it looking more radiant.
Every day the skin is exposed to multiple aggressions (UV rays, stress and pollution) which can result in premature skin ageing. The skin can become dull and its barrier function can become fragile, leaving it feeling dehydrated.The L'Oréal Paris laboratories created Triple Active to provide long lasting hydration to all skin types. Triple Active comes from the association of advanced active ingredients and luxurious textures to reveal more beautiful-looking skin.Goes well withL'Oreal Paris Triple Active Night Cream 50ml
Moisturising face cream for normal to combination skinLong lasting hydration, protection from external aggressors and radianceMoisturiser with vitamin E + ceramide + UV filterTested under dermatological control
Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
781527 42, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sorbitan Stearate, Alcohol Denat., Stearyl Alcohol, Methyl Gluceth-20, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Disodium EDTA, Sucrose Cocoate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Laureth-7, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Polyacrylamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B166714/2)
Net Contents
50ml
Preparation and Usage
Use Triple Active every day on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Follow with Triple Active Night Cream for best results.