L'oreal Paris Triple Active Day Cream Moisturiser 50Ml Revitalise & protect skin for an improved ability to retain water Enriched with ceramide, Vitamin E & UV filters Rich, non-greasy formula melts into skin for combination skin

Triple Action: 1. Long Lasting Hydration Enriched with glycerin, the formula improves the skin's ability to retain water and its hydration throughout the day. 2. Protection Enriched with Vitamin E and UV filter, Triple Active helps protect against free radicals and the harmful effects of the sun which contribute to signs of skin ageing. 3. Radiance With Ceramide and Vitamin B5, the formula helps reinforce the skin's protective surface and leaves it looking more radiant.

Every day the skin is exposed to multiple aggressions (UV rays, stress and pollution) which can result in premature skin ageing. The skin can become dull and its barrier function can become fragile, leaving it feeling dehydrated. The L'Oréal Paris laboratories created Triple Active to provide long lasting hydration to all skin types. Triple Active comes from the association of advanced active ingredients and luxurious textures to reveal more beautiful-looking skin. Goes well with L'Oreal Paris Triple Active Night Cream 50ml

Moisturising face cream for normal to combination skin Long lasting hydration, protection from external aggressors and radiance Moisturiser with vitamin E + ceramide + UV filter Tested under dermatological control

Pack size: 50ML

781527 42, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sorbitan Stearate, Alcohol Denat., Stearyl Alcohol, Methyl Gluceth-20, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Disodium EDTA, Sucrose Cocoate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Laureth-7, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Polyacrylamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B166714/2)

50ml

