By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kenco Rich Instant Coffee Refill 150G

5(1)Write a review
Kenco Rich Instant Coffee Refill 150G
£ 4.35
£2.90/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • One sip and you'll appreciate the intense richness of Kenco Rich: a distinctive, full bodied coffee.
  • We take a special blend of premium coffee beans, then roast them with care and expertise to create the rich flavour and irresistible aroma. Explore the rest of the Kenco Range from Barista Style Millicano Americano to Coffee shop style Cappuccino and Latte. Also available in Smooth and Decaff variants.
  • We're passionate about what goes into your cup. Quality is everything, so we responsibly source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a rich, full-bodied experience.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.

Number of uses

93 Cups

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

KENCO Best Instant Coffee.

5 stars

Just love KENCO coffee, I don't drink any other instant coffee.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Kenco Decaffeinated Instant Coffee Refill 150G

£ 4.75
£3.17/100g

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here