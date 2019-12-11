Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cappuccino Light Coffee Pods 160G
Product Description
- Roast and Ground Coffee & skimmed milk powder.
- Nescafé® Dolce Gusto® brings the art of real coffee making to your home. Every one of our machines deliver up to 15 bar pump pressure, which help extract fine aromas and create superb cremas. Our coffee pods contain fine ground coffee beans, painstakingly selected for richness.
- It's the ideal marriage of outstanding performance and sleek design.
- 'Enjoy the modern art of coffee with Nescafé Dolce Gusto. With high brewing pressure for delightfully velvety and aromatic coffee masterpieces.'
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cappuccino in its Skinny fat-free version (50calories a cup, unsweetened)
- A shot of rich espresso topped with frothy milk low in fat
- Now you can enjoy our delicious Cappuccino as a treat
- Fat free, 50 calories per serving
- Pack size: 160g
- Fat free
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Roast & Ground Coffee
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a clean, cool dry place.
Number of uses
Makes 8 servings
- Good to Talk
- (UK) Tel 0800 707 60 66
- (IRE) Tel 00800 63785385
- Nestlé UK Ltd.,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
161.6g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 240 ml
|Energy
|1377 kJ
|88 kJ
|211 kJ
|-
|328 kcal
|21 kcal
|50 kcal 3 %*
|Fat
|6,6 g
|0,1 g
|0,2 g 0 %*
|of which saturates
|3,0 g
|0,0 g
|0,1 g 0 %*
|Carbohydrate
|34,1 g
|2,9 g
|6,9 g 3 %*
|of which sugars
|34,1 g
|2,9 g
|6,9 g 8 %*
|Fibre
|13,4 g
|0,1 g
|0,3 g
|Protein
|26,0 g
|2,0 g
|4,8 g 10 %*
|Salt
|0,79 g
|0,07 g
|0,17 g 3 %*
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/ 2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
