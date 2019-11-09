By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml

Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml
£ 5.00
£83.34/litre

Product Description

  • Glue
  • Find the Gorilla Glue Guide and more at www.gorillaglue.com
  • For the Toughest Jobs on Planet Earth®
  • Gorilla Glue® is America's biggest-seller because it works when other glues fail. It's waterproof, weatherproof, you-name-it proof. And once it grips it never lets go. So put Gorilla Glue to the test - you'll stick with it for life.
  • 100% waterproof
  • Anti-Clog Cap
  • High Strength
  • Indoor/Outdoor
  • Water Activated
  • Grip Time 60 min
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bonds: Stone, Metal, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, Foam and More!
  • Directions: All surfaces must be clean and tight fitting. Wear gloves to avoid skin contact. Gorilla Glue will stain and ruin clothes.
  • 1. Damp It
  • Gorilla Glue is cured with moisture. Lightly dampen one surface with water. Do not add water to bottle.
  • 2. Glue It
  • Spread a thin layer of Gorilla Glue on the other surface. Note: Do not over apply glue. While curing, glue will expand 3-4 times. Be careful of squeeze out.
  • 3. Clamp It
  • Grip objects together for 1-2 hours. You can use heavy objects, or Gorilla Tape® to achieve gripping pressure. Bond line improves with better gripping.
  • Important: after each use, wipe nozzle clean with a dry cloth and tightly replace lid.
  • Not recommended for use on polyethylene or polypropylene plastics.
  • Open Working Time: Up to 10-15 minutes. Grip: 1-2 hours above 4°C. Best at room temperature cure time:80% in 1-2 hours. Allow bond to cure for 24 hours. Moisture content: Best results from 10-25%. Below 10%, dampen surface with water. Full cure dependent on temperature and humidity.

Warnings

  • Keep locked up and out of reach of children and animals. In case of accident or if you feel unwell, seek medical advice immediately (show label where possible). Harmful or fatal if swallowed. Do not microwave or heat. Do not leave in a hot vehicle.

Name and address

  • Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd.,
  • Chorley Business & Technology Center,
  • East Terrace,
  • Euxton Lane,
  • PR7 6TE Euxton,
  • Chorley.

  • Tel: UK: +44 (0) 1257 241319
  • eusales@gorillaglue.com
  • www.gorillaglue.com

Net Contents

60ml

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

very difficult to apply. Did not want to come out

3 stars

very difficult to apply. Did not want to come out of bottle . I really had to press very hard which is difficult for an old lady

Gorilla Glue !

5 stars

When they say that there is now stronger glue , it's not a gimmick . I had to have the strongest glue I could find , to fix a steel fishing rod rest , After a web search I found that TESCO did Gorilla Glue , I tried IT , and could not believe the results , it stuck together , (as if the metal had been welded ) .I KNOW ! , IT'S HARD TO BELIEVE ! . But just try it , follow the easy instructions , and you too can have the STRONGEST GRIP ON EARTH , thanks again to TESCO , without them I would still have a broken , expensive rod rest . From now on I'M STUCK ON , GORILLA GLUE !

As strong as a Gorilla

5 stars

An excellent product for mending, fixing and building with wood It is extremely strong and does what it says on the bottle Buy with confidence

its really good

4 stars

The glue was too sticky and i use it for my car mirror

