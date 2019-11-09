Gorilla Glue Original 60Ml

very difficult to apply. Did not want to come out
very difficult to apply. Did not want to come out of bottle . I really had to press very hard which is difficult for an old lady
Gorilla Glue !
When they say that there is now stronger glue , it's not a gimmick . I had to have the strongest glue I could find , to fix a steel fishing rod rest , After a web search I found that TESCO did Gorilla Glue , I tried IT , and could not believe the results , it stuck together , (as if the metal had been welded ) .I KNOW ! , IT'S HARD TO BELIEVE ! . But just try it , follow the easy instructions , and you too can have the STRONGEST GRIP ON EARTH , thanks again to TESCO , without them I would still have a broken , expensive rod rest . From now on I'M STUCK ON , GORILLA GLUE !
As strong as a Gorilla
An excellent product for mending, fixing and building with wood It is extremely strong and does what it says on the bottle Buy with confidence
its really good
The glue was too sticky and i use it for my car mirror