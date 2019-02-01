Tesco Mustard Piccalilli 350G

Nice and Tangy
One of the best ive tasted really tangy prhaps a bit more Mustard would be good
Average tasting, could do with more veg
sadly average tasting and could do with more veg
Gorgeous Pickles
I hadn't had mustard pickle for many years, this brought back the memories of my mum's mustard pickles, absolutely love them.
Modern, Sharp Flavour
This is a very modern Picalilli, in that it's quite watery and translucent with a very sharp acidic flavour. Not really a good example of what Picalilli is supposed to taste like, but if you like pickles with bite then you will like this. I am afraid that I can only give it three stars though because I prefer more traditional Picalilli.