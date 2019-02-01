By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mustard Piccalilli 350G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Mustard Piccalilli 350G
£ 1.00
£0.29/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy38kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • Mustard piccalilli with sugar and sweetener.
  • PUNCHY & VIBRANT With rougher chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
  • PUNCHY & VIBRANT With rougher chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cauliflower (23%) [Cauliflower, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Silverskin Onions (10%) [Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Sugar (Sulphites), Gherkin (7%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Mustard Powder (Sulphites), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Ground Turmeric, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 23 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy255kJ / 60kcal38kJ / 9kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.9g1.9g
Sugars9.4g1.4g
Fibre0.2g0.0g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 23 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice and Tangy

4 stars

One of the best ive tasted really tangy prhaps a bit more Mustard would be good

Average tasting, could do with more veg

2 stars

sadly average tasting and could do with more veg

Gorgeous Pickles

5 stars

I hadn't had mustard pickle for many years, this brought back the memories of my mum's mustard pickles, absolutely love them.

Modern, Sharp Flavour

3 stars

This is a very modern Picalilli, in that it's quite watery and translucent with a very sharp acidic flavour. Not really a good example of what Picalilli is supposed to taste like, but if you like pickles with bite then you will like this. I am afraid that I can only give it three stars though because I prefer more traditional Picalilli.

Usually bought next

Branston Pickle 360G

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 690G

£ 1.00
£0.28/100g

Branston Original Pickle 520G

£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 0.70
£0.19/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here