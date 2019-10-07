Tesco Mint Jelly 340G

Missing the real mint!!!
Consistency of this is nice, not too runny but when you taste it and read the ingredients label it contains Spearmint!!!! Now garden mint and spearmint to not go together as a condiment. Spearmint is for chewy sweets not to go on your lamb chops! Sorry Tesco
Can’t eat my roast with out it, love it
It is OK
It is OK reasonable price and lasts a long time in the fridge.
Not very nice
Love it !!
Goes so well with roast lamb
Love mint jelly
Buy this all the time it’s delicious
Very tasty
I bought Tesco brand because my usual, more expensive, brand was not available and was pleasantly surprised that the Tesco mint jelly was nicer.
Love the mint jelly
I much prefer than mint sauce
mint jelly
very minty taste, but very but much to sweet
Dreadful
Possibly the worst mint jelly I've ever had. Mint mush more like. The consistency was unlike any jelly I know. The taste was vaguely minty but really, not great. I'll pay more for a branded version in future.