Tesco Mint Jelly 340G

Tesco Mint Jelly 340G
£ 1.35
£0.40/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy143kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 953kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Mint jelly
  • SWEET & FRAGRANT
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Mint (1%), Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Curcumin), Spearmint Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy953kJ / 224kcal143kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate55.2g8.3g
Sugars39.1g5.9g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Missing the real mint!!!

3 stars

Consistency of this is nice, not too runny but when you taste it and read the ingredients label it contains Spearmint!!!! Now garden mint and spearmint to not go together as a condiment. Spearmint is for chewy sweets not to go on your lamb chops! Sorry Tesco

Can’t eat my roast with out it, love it

5 stars

Can’t eat my roast with out it, love it

It is OK

3 stars

It is OK reasonable price and lasts a long time in the fridge.

Not very nice

1 stars

Not very nice

Love it !!

5 stars

Goes so well with roast lamb

Love mint jelly

5 stars

Buy this all the time it’s delicious

Very tasty

4 stars

I bought Tesco brand because my usual, more expensive, brand was not available and was pleasantly surprised that the Tesco mint jelly was nicer.

Love the mint jelly

4 stars

I much prefer than mint sauce

mint jelly

3 stars

very minty taste, but very but much to sweet

Dreadful

1 stars

Possibly the worst mint jelly I've ever had. Mint mush more like. The consistency was unlike any jelly I know. The taste was vaguely minty but really, not great. I'll pay more for a branded version in future.

1-10 of 11 reviews

