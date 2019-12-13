By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

2(17)Write a review
T.Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados
£ 1.80
£0.90/each
A typical avocado
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocado.
  • Harvested by hand. Orchard grown and gently ripened for a creamy texture and rich flavour.
  Harvested by hand. Orchard grown and gently ripened for a creamy texture and rich flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, USA, Morocco, Egypt, Mozambique

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin E3.2mg (27%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

17 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

HARD AVOCADOS! Delivered Tuesday !ripe and ready

1 stars

HARD AVOCADOS! Delivered Tuesday !ripe and ready still rock hard on Saturday, inedible. 3 weeks in a row .

One of the two completely inedible.

1 stars

One of the two completely inedible.

brown and bruised

1 stars

terrible and squishy one time i bought them. be wary of these!

Creamy texture and a fantastic flavour

5 stars

Delivered the perfect avocados!

Too ripe. They came home smashed

2 stars

Too ripe. They came home smashed

unsuitable to eat

1 stars

cut open within the use by date but completely runny inside.unusable.could feel that they were over very ripe before i cut them

rotten avocadoes

1 stars

two of the avocados went off very quickly. unedible

Not quiet ripe and need another 1-2 days to ripen.

1 stars

Not quiet ripe and need another 1-2 days to ripen.

Rotten avocados

1 stars

Rotten when delivered. How do I get a refund¿

Not a good purchase as one of the avocados was ine

2 stars

Not a good purchase as one of the avocados was inedible.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

