T.Ready To Eat Large Avocados Each

£ 1.05
£1.05/each
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocados, Ripe & Ready Large Loose.
Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Keep refrigerated to prevent over ripening.

Produce of

Produce of USA

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf a typical avocado (80g)
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin E3.2mg (27%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
Vitamin B60.36mg (26%NRV)0.29mg (21%NRV)
Pantothenic acid1.1mg (18%NRV)0.9mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Awesome taste, good price

5 stars

Awesome taste, good price

Avocado Heaven

5 stars

Perfectly ripe and a great flavour.

Not ripe at all, and needs another 1-2 days. Prett

1 stars

Not ripe at all, and needs another 1-2 days. Pretty tasteless avacados.

Mushy

1 stars

Had 2 of these on my last shop and had to throw both of them away ( brown and mushy)

Rock solid avocados!

1 stars

They were rock solid and couldn't be eaten!

DIMINISHING SIZE OF MEDIUM AVOCADOS. Having bought

2 stars

DIMINISHING SIZE OF MEDIUM AVOCADOS. Having bought the medium avocado in store and on line for some weeks, a reduction in size, in my opinion, in the online product, has been noted.To my mind the medium sized avocado is now smaller, which as far as size goes, I DON'T LIKE.

Not really large

2 stars

Not really large

Doing my online shop and just about to buy another

5 stars

A perfect avocado....never had better....as described, just ready to eat!

rubbish

1 stars

Have had to simply throw away about 3 out of 4 that I've bought lately

I found them to be a little overripe the the last

3 stars

I found them to be a little overripe the the last time I had them....I’d prefer them to be ready to eat, not almost past it. 😡

