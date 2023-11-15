L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400ml

The Science of weak, limp, damaged hair Daily wear and tear can break up the hair's surface and weaken the fibre. Hair becomes weak, looking limp and lifeless, dull and straw-like. The secret to hair Mojo 5 problems, 1 solution New formula with reinforced actives 1 Reinforcing Now even more concentrated with Pro-Keratin, the conditioning formula reinforces each hair fibre to give it strength to resist daily wear and tear. 2 Re-surfacing Enriched with Ceramide, a replica of hair's natural cement, the formula restores smoothness to the hair fibre, leaving it soft to the touch with a healthy looking shine. Proven Results 1 Strength* 2 Density 3 Vitality 4 Shine 5 Silkiness *Lab test shampoo + conditioner vs. classic shampoo.

Expert Care for Every Haircare Need

Reinforced actives Pro-keratin + ceramide Strength, density, vitality, shine, silkiness Weak, limp, damaged hair

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1084461, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Arginine, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Carbomer, Serine, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citric Acid, Glutamic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C46263/1)

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage