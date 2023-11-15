We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400ml
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400mlimage 2 of L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400mlimage 3 of L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400mlimage 4 of L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400ml

L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400ml

4.7(73)
Write a review

£4.50

£1.12/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Shampoo 400ml
The Science of weak, limp, damaged hairDaily wear and tear can break up the hair's surface and weaken the fibre. Hair becomes weak, looking limp and lifeless, dull and straw-like.The secret to hair Mojo 5 problems, 1 solutionNew formula with reinforced actives1 ReinforcingNow even more concentrated with Pro-Keratin, the conditioning formula reinforces each hair fibre to give it strength to resist daily wear and tear.2 Re-surfacingEnriched with Ceramide, a replica of hair's natural cement, the formula restores smoothness to the hair fibre, leaving it soft to the touch with a healthy looking shine.Proven Results1 Strength*2 Density3 Vitality4 Shine5 Silkiness*Lab test shampoo + conditioner vs. classic shampoo.
Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
Reinforced activesPro-keratin + ceramideStrength, density, vitality, shine, silkinessWeak, limp, damaged hair
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1084461, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Arginine, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Carbomer, Serine, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citric Acid, Glutamic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C46263/1)

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Apply on wet hair, lather then rinse.Follow with Full Restore 5 Conditioner, or for even more replenishment use Full Restore 5 Masque.

View all Dry & Damage Hair Repair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here