Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo 250Ml

Caffeine Shampoo
Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 for stronger and thicker hair.Hair immediately has a better grip and can be styled better without the use of softening agents.Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 combines over 80 years of hair care research.Your daily hair routine: Use Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 every day. Leave it on the scalp for roughly two minutes from application to rinsing out.
Alpecin's product range has been specifically developed to strengthen hair. With its unique galenic formula and its optimal caffeine dosage it helps to counteract the negative effect of testosterone and supports strong hair. The Alpecin Caffeine Complex contains caffeine, zinc and niacinamide for healthy hair roots.
Stimulates hair roots during washingWith patented skin activatorHair energizerRecharges your hair during washing
Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-2, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Sodium Chloride, Caffeine, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Menthol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-7, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Limonene, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, CI 42090, CI 60730

Made in Germany

250ml ℮

ApplicationLeave on the scalp for 2 minutes - from application to rinse. This shampoo does not contain softening silicones so your hair will immediately have more grip.Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin Caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.

