Alpecin Hair Energizer Liquid 200Ml

Product Description
- Caffeine Liquid Hair Energizer
- Alpecin's caffeine based formula helps maintain hair production and prolongs the growth phases of hair. Alpecin keeps hair roots active and maintains healthy hair growth.
- est. 1905
- Strengthens the hair roots
- Reduces hair loss
- For all scalp and hair types
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Panthenol, Menthol, Caffeine, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Citric Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Retinyl Acetate
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Application
- Use the dosage tip to apply product once a day directly into the scalp and massage in. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not rinse out! Allow solution to penetrate before styling. For best results, use after Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo.
Warnings
- Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.
Name and address
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
