Alpecin Hair Energizer Liquid 200Ml

Alpecin Hair Energizer Liquid 200Ml
Product Description

  Caffeine Liquid Hair Energizer
  Alpecin's caffeine based formula helps maintain hair production and prolongs the growth phases of hair. Alpecin keeps hair roots active and maintains healthy hair growth.
  est. 1905
  Strengthens the hair roots
  Reduces hair loss
  For all scalp and hair types
  Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Panthenol, Menthol, Caffeine, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Citric Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Retinyl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  Application
  Use the dosage tip to apply product once a day directly into the scalp and massage in. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not rinse out! Allow solution to penetrate before styling. For best results, use after Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo.

Warnings

  Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.

Name and address

  Dr. Kurt Wolff,
  33504 Bielefeld,
  Germany.

Return to

  • Dr. Kurt Wolff,
  • 33504 Bielefeld,
  • Germany.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

