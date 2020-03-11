Alpecin Double Effect Shampoo 200Ml

Product Description
- Double Effect Caffeine Shampoo
- Stage One: The Double-Effect Caffeine Shampoo loosens scaly, keratinous cells and helps remove dandruff from the scalp.
- Stage Two: With the scalp cleared of dandruff, the caffeine complex can penetrate into the hair root and help strengthen it against hair loss.
- Against hair loss and dandruff
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-2, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Panthenol, Caffeine, Parfum, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Salicylic Acid, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Piroctone Olamine, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Limonene, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, CI 60730
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation: massage into the scalp and leave for 2 minutes - from application to rinse.
- Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin Caffeine can be detected in hair follicles
Name and address
- ACDOCO Ltd.,
- Unit B,
- Martens Road,
- Irlam,
- Manchester,
- M44 5AX.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
