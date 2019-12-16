Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

lovely, well cooked beans. Not too spicy-I sometim
lovely, well cooked beans. Not too spicy-I sometimes add more bu tdoesnt need it.
Quick, easy and delicious!
This is a great lunch time meal! Or even add some vegetarian mince or a tin of kidney beans for a simple vegan chilli!
This is one of my favourite soups which I always keep in my fridge. Just the right balance of tomato, veg, beans, herbs and spices. Just the right consistency also. Please, please Tesco, do not change the recipe of this soup, which you did with the tinned equivalent and it became inedible for me (very overpowering taste of herbs, especially coriander, which I hate!).
Watery and tasteless. The beans were hard and not fully cooked. What can we expect, they can't even get the title correct. '3 chilli bean soup' as opposed to Three Bean Chilli soup.
Great taste
This soup is so thick I dilute it and it lasts for 2 meals. Warming and has kidney beans and plenty of tomato. I always have this in my fridge. Yummy.
Yum
Lovely, filling soup with a nice amount of spice. Low calories.