Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy538kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with tomatoes, mixed beans, cooked rice and chilli.
  • Chunky & Smoky Black turtle, kidney and haricot beans with smoked paprika and chilli Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables, beans and seasoning.
  • Chunky & smoky
  • Black turtle, kidney and haricot beans with smoked paprika and chilli
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (54%), Mixed Beans (15%) (Red Kidney Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans), Cooked Rice, Carrot, Potato, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Tomato Juice, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Cumin Powder, Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Rice.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently. Stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal538kJ / 128kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.0g18.0g
Sugars2.6g7.8g
Fibre2.2g6.6g
Protein3.3g9.9g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely, well cooked beans. Not too spicy-I sometim

4 stars

lovely, well cooked beans. Not too spicy-I sometimes add more bu tdoesnt need it.

Quick, easy and delicious!

5 stars

This is a great lunch time meal! Or even add some vegetarian mince or a tin of kidney beans for a simple vegan chilli!

This is one of my favourite soups which I always k

5 stars

This is one of my favourite soups which I always keep in my fridge. Just the right balance of tomato, veg, beans, herbs and spices. Just the right consistency also. Please, please Tesco, do not change the recipe of this soup, which you did with the tinned equivalent and it became inedible for me (very overpowering taste of herbs, especially coriander, which I hate!).

Watery, hard undercooked beans

2 stars

Watery and tasteless. The beans were hard and not fully cooked. What can we expect, they can't even get the title correct. '3 chilli bean soup' as opposed to Three Bean Chilli soup.

Great taste

5 stars

This soup is so thick I dilute it and it lasts for 2 meals. Warming and has kidney beans and plenty of tomato. I always have this in my fridge. Yummy.

Yum

5 stars

Lovely, filling soup with a nice amount of spice. Low calories.

