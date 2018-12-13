Tommee Tippee Decorative Soothers 6-18 Months X2

Brilliant and such a good price
I always had the silicone Tommee Tippee dummies since my boy was a baby but at 18 month old he started chewing them and I’d be lucky if they lasted one day before he’d half chewed the teat off.. because of the price difference I thought I’d try these and they are harder to chew up! He only has these when he goes to sleep mostly or upset and the teat appears to be stronger 24 hours in and although chewed teat is still perfect. much better for the price. It’s a shame they don’t do more styles they just do 1 boys or girls style. Tesco could do with revising their pricing on these too as I have since noticed they are a lot cheaper in most other shops...
Bought to make up price when exchanging club card vouchers.
As needed to return an item, also had to return these to make up total to enable me to get back my £10 club card voucher, but have purchased these in store previously and do what they say on packet!
Good product
Bought it for my one-year-old and immediately felt the difference! It's so nice to have the quietness back!