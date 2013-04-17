Tommee Tippee Cherry Soothers 0-6 Months X2

Large teat but doesn't fall out
My baby didn't take to these dummies as the teat is large in compariosn to the orthadontic teats, however I know lots of mums who have found them to be very good and stay in baby's mouth well.
excellent
really happy with these and they a really good price
Good product
Only bought these for when my baby's teething.
Bought it by mistake but turns out to be best value for money
Bought it for my one-year-old and immediately felt the difference! It's so nice to have the quietness back!
great
cheap and does the trick
Great Product
Had these for my 1st baby and am now expecting my 2nd.