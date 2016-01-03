By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Explora Disposable Bibs X20

Tommee Tippee Explora Disposable Bibs X20
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • 20 Weaning Disposable Bibs with Crumb Catcher
  • Crumb catcher collects spills & mess
  • Waterproof back
  • Waterproof backing & BPA Free
  • Say hello to your new best friend, never be without one again! Be prepared for mess-free meals on the go with the Tommee Tippee Disposable Bibs. Disposable Bibs are ideal for avoiding mess and stress when you're out and about.
  • Clever Features
  • Our Disposable Bibs have all the clever features you need to make mealtimes less messy on the go - with no cleaning afterwards! Soft yet strong, they have a waterproof backing to keep your baby dry, and even a built-in crumb catcher.
  • *4m+ weaning
  • Weaning can start from around 4 months (17 weeks is the earliest).
  • Small amounts of pureed food is the best way to get started
  • *The Department of Health recommends that solid food should not be introduced before 6 months, although you can start earlier (but not before 4 months) if advised by your health visitor or GP.
  • Keep mealtimes mess-free wherever you are. These disposable waterproof bibs fold down to a handy size and have a crumb catcher for even less mess!
  • Also...
  • Handy for weaning
  • Cool and mash weaning bowl, first weaning spoons, pop up weaning pots, weaning sippee cup
  • Materials listing: PE, PP and paper.
  • Soft, strong and waterproof!
  • BPA free

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Direction for Use
  • Turn crumb catcher inside out.
  • Open the neck and secure using adhesive tabs.
  • Do not flush this product down the toilet, dispose of with household waste.

Warnings

  • Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Always remove bib after feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Attach only to the child's clothing, do not attach to skin. Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep the bag away from babies and children. Safely dispose in household waste when empty.
  • Warning! Keep away from fire.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

20 x Disposable Bibs

Safety information

View more safety information

Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Always remove bib after feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Attach only to the child's clothing, do not attach to skin. Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep the bag away from babies and children. Safely dispose in household waste when empty. Warning! Keep away from fire.

Great product!

5 stars

We bought these disposable bibs for our holidays and they were a brilliant buy. Very strong, liquids don't leak through and the crumb catcher works well. I would totally recommend this product.

handy

4 stars

Not sure how the environment would cope if everyone used these. But they are clean and handy.

Very good

5 stars

I bought these bibs for when we were going away on holidays with our son.They proved to be of a great quality didn't rip apart and they lasted through out his meals.

Easy to usd

5 stars

These are great. We used them for holiday so didn't end up with loads to wash. Easy to use and work well x

Excellent Product

5 stars

These bibs are excellent, very handy for holidays. Relatively durable for disposeable products. The crumb ctacher is also excellent.

Good value

5 stars

Took these away on holiday for my granddaughter, they were so convenient and a good quality and took no room to carry and store them. Excellent

rubbish

1 stars

Far too thin and flimsy. The ties at the back do not work at all. Not worth the money.

Brilliant product; I take them everywhere!

5 stars

Very happy with these bibs, they're good quality, comfortable enough for my little boy to wear throughout the day - I'm tempted to use them in the house as well as when we are out. Pattern is cute - would be nice to have gender specific colours though. I am a busy mum - didn't read the packaging before using them, and after I week I realised that there's a flap at the bottom which can be turned inside out to catch any food! Brilliant! To secure the bib there is a sticker at the back of the neck which acts as the fastener, maybe just a bit fiddly when my son is wriggling around in excitement for his food, but overall a brilliant product - I've bought a few packs for my parents to use with my son, as well as one for the changing bag of course :)

Really handy for holiday

5 stars

My friend recommended these for our holiday and they're a great idea - especially when you're weaning. They can make lots of mess and there's no washing!

A must for holidays!

5 stars

I bought these initially for our first trip abroad with our 7 month old daughter. It was great to just be able to throw them away after a meal rather than carrying round dirty bibs in the heat. I was surprised that they were water resistant too which was an added bonus! I have since bought more to keep in the changing bag for when we are out & about. A great buy & a must for travelling with little ones!

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

