Tommee Tippee Explora Disposable Bibs X20

Great product!
We bought these disposable bibs for our holidays and they were a brilliant buy. Very strong, liquids don't leak through and the crumb catcher works well. I would totally recommend this product.
handy
Not sure how the environment would cope if everyone used these. But they are clean and handy.
Very good
I bought these bibs for when we were going away on holidays with our son.They proved to be of a great quality didn't rip apart and they lasted through out his meals.
Easy to usd
These are great. We used them for holiday so didn't end up with loads to wash. Easy to use and work well x
Excellent Product
These bibs are excellent, very handy for holidays. Relatively durable for disposeable products. The crumb ctacher is also excellent.
Good value
Took these away on holiday for my granddaughter, they were so convenient and a good quality and took no room to carry and store them. Excellent
rubbish
Far too thin and flimsy. The ties at the back do not work at all. Not worth the money.
Brilliant product; I take them everywhere!
Very happy with these bibs, they're good quality, comfortable enough for my little boy to wear throughout the day - I'm tempted to use them in the house as well as when we are out. Pattern is cute - would be nice to have gender specific colours though. I am a busy mum - didn't read the packaging before using them, and after I week I realised that there's a flap at the bottom which can be turned inside out to catch any food! Brilliant! To secure the bib there is a sticker at the back of the neck which acts as the fastener, maybe just a bit fiddly when my son is wriggling around in excitement for his food, but overall a brilliant product - I've bought a few packs for my parents to use with my son, as well as one for the changing bag of course :)
Really handy for holiday
My friend recommended these for our holiday and they're a great idea - especially when you're weaning. They can make lots of mess and there's no washing!
A must for holidays!
I bought these initially for our first trip abroad with our 7 month old daughter. It was great to just be able to throw them away after a meal rather than carrying round dirty bibs in the heat. I was surprised that they were water resistant too which was an added bonus! I have since bought more to keep in the changing bag for when we are out & about. A great buy & a must for travelling with little ones!