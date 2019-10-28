By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Healthcare & Grooming Kit

4.5(86)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Healthcare & Grooming Kit
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Baby Care Kit
  • Ideal for nursery & travel
  • 9 essential items in a handy carry case
  • Baby monitoring
  • Baby monitoring
  • The Health Care Kit includes a digital thermometer, which can be used to take baby's temperature orally. It will automatically make a warning sound if temperature readings reach fever levels.
  • Baby care
  • Includes extra safe baby scissors and nail clippers. The baby scissors feature rounded ends and are designed to be just the right size and shape for baby's tiny finger and toe nails. The handles are easy and comfortable to hold, helping you cut nails easily and safely.
  • Baby grooming
  • The special baby brush and comb have been designed especially for use with delicate baby hair and skin. The brush has soft bristles to reduce pulling, while the non-scratch baby comb is soft and gentle for maximum comfort.
  • Easy breathing
  • The nasal aspirator helps to clear baby's blocked, stuffy nose safely and naturally for easy breathing, feeding and more restful sleep.
  • This handy kit includes nine essential baby care items to help you groom and care for your baby from birth through to early years. The Health Care Kit includes a digital oral thermometer, nasal aspirator, brush and comb designed especially for baby's delicate hair and scalp, and special scissors and nail clippers to take care of tiny nails and toes. It all comes in a handy zip up pouch, handy for travel and storage.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Materials listing: Steel, ABS, Polypropylene, TPE, Nylon, TPR, PMMA, Silicone, Acrylate, PVC, Neoprene, Polyester, wood, paper, silica.
  • Nine essential items for baby health care and grooming in a convenient carry case
  • Kit includes digital oral thermometer, baby scissors, baby nail clippers, baby brush and comb, 2 x emery boards, toothbrush and nasal aspirator
  • Ideal for use in the nursery and whilst travelling
  • Perfect gift for first-time parents

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside this pack.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Adult use only. Keep out of reach of children at all times. This product has sharp edges and small parts. Do not allow a child to play with it - it is not a toy.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park,
  • West Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park,
  • West Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety information

View more safety information

86 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great baby products

5 stars

I only received the items last week a little later than expected but they are brilliant especially the little scissors as my 12 month old daughter hates having her nails cut and continuously flinches and moves, these scissors are designed with a ight bend so I don't need to door I about catching her skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic little kit!

5 stars

This tommee tippee healthcare kit is amazing. It contains everything you need for a healthy, happy baby. The nasal aspirator has come in handy a few times and will be a god send during the winter, when it's cold and flu season! The nail clippers are easy to hold when cutting tiny finger nails. The brush and comb are soft enough for baby hair and very gentle on the scalp. Overall a fab little kit and very handy for keeping in the change bag! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a product!!!

5 stars

What a genius idea! We took this product on holiday with us, it had absolutely everything you could possibly need with travelling with a baby and was also super useful for my toddler! The healthcare kit is amazing and I thoroughly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very handy product

5 stars

Love this product with lots of little health care essentials. All in one handy case which means it all stays together, less likely to lose things and it's easy to take away on holiday. I'm sure I'll be using this for years! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little kit

5 stars

Really great little kit, i already had a couple of items seperate, but having them all together in this smart case makes life much easier. Easy to store, take on holidays etc. Really pleased very handy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Product

5 stars

Great product. So good to have in a changing bag with everything all in one place [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant and helpful items in lovely compact case

4 stars

I received my Tommee Tippee Healthcare kit a week ago and it has been so useful and handy. I love the compact case that it comes in, The scissors and nail clippers were easy to use, Brush, comb and tooth brush were great. I loved the thermometer but I did find it was a bit slow to record on my daughter as she wasn't going to keep still but if use on a child that will keep still it works straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic starter kit

5 stars

This is a great little starter kit if you have had a child or know someone who is having a child. It has all the essentials in there such as a thermometer, nail clippers, hair brush. With the thermometer I did feel this is better for older children as its an oral one. It is easier to use it under the armpit than in the mouth of a baby. The nail clippers are a nice thing to have as when looking at my clippers and the baby clippers they do feel smaller and a bit easier to use. For the hair brush I will be using it but once the baby is a lot older. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This great great for the when cutting little one nails,its so gentle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy kit with everything you need for baby groomi

5 stars

We bought this kit because it contains everything you need to keep your baby healthy and nails trimmed etc. Saved time as we didn't need to sort everything individually.

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

