Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Healthcare & Grooming Kit

Great baby products 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 28th October 2019 I only received the items last week a little later than expected but they are brilliant especially the little scissors as my 12 month old daughter hates having her nails cut and continuously flinches and moves, these scissors are designed with a ight bend so I don't need to door I about catching her skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic little kit! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st October 2019 This tommee tippee healthcare kit is amazing. It contains everything you need for a healthy, happy baby. The nasal aspirator has come in handy a few times and will be a god send during the winter, when it's cold and flu season! The nail clippers are easy to hold when cutting tiny finger nails. The brush and comb are soft enough for baby hair and very gentle on the scalp. Overall a fab little kit and very handy for keeping in the change bag! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a product!!! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st October 2019 What a genius idea! We took this product on holiday with us, it had absolutely everything you could possibly need with travelling with a baby and was also super useful for my toddler! The healthcare kit is amazing and I thoroughly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very handy product 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 19th October 2019 Love this product with lots of little health care essentials. All in one handy case which means it all stays together, less likely to lose things and it's easy to take away on holiday. I'm sure I'll be using this for years! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little kit 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 Really great little kit, i already had a couple of items seperate, but having them all together in this smart case makes life much easier. Easy to store, take on holidays etc. Really pleased very handy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Product 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 Great product. So good to have in a changing bag with everything all in one place [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant and helpful items in lovely compact case 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 13th October 2019 I received my Tommee Tippee Healthcare kit a week ago and it has been so useful and handy. I love the compact case that it comes in, The scissors and nail clippers were easy to use, Brush, comb and tooth brush were great. I loved the thermometer but I did find it was a bit slow to record on my daughter as she wasn't going to keep still but if use on a child that will keep still it works straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic starter kit 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 11th October 2019 This is a great little starter kit if you have had a child or know someone who is having a child. It has all the essentials in there such as a thermometer, nail clippers, hair brush. With the thermometer I did feel this is better for older children as its an oral one. It is easier to use it under the armpit than in the mouth of a baby. The nail clippers are a nice thing to have as when looking at my clippers and the baby clippers they do feel smaller and a bit easier to use. For the hair brush I will be using it but once the baby is a lot older. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 This great great for the when cutting little one nails,its so gentle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]